Honda Halts UK Production Amid COVID-19 Shipping Delays

The automaker said it was forced to pause production because "transport-related" delays left it short of parts.

Dec 9th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1140203853
iStock

LONDON (AP) — Car maker Honda said Wednesday it has temporarily halted production at its plant in England after shipping delays linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for Brexit left it with a shortage of parts.

The company was one of many businesses affected by severe congestion at some of the U.K.’s container ports, caused by a combination of international shipping disruptions brought by the pandemic, a surge in imports ahead of Christmas, and companies stockpiling to prepare for uncertainty surrounding Britain’s final departure from the European Union single market.

Logistics firms have complained for weeks about bottlenecks at the eastern port of Felixstowe, and retailers have said they couldn’t access their goods because containers are stuck on ships unable to unload.

Honda said it was forced to pause production because “transport-related” delays left it short of parts. The factory relies on a “just in time” delivery system, in which parts arrive as they are needed for assembly and not stored locally, increasing efficiency.

“The situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible,” Honda said in a statement.

Tim Morris, chief executive of U.K. Major Ports Group, which represents the nation’s container ports, said the pandemic has caused “unprecedented volatility in global supply chains.”

His group and other logistics organizations have written to Britain’s government, calling for flexible policies to help ease the movements of containers at ports. They said that while the peak of port congestion has passed, “high volumes remain and could persist for some months, running into the period of the end of the EU transition.”

“While there are pressures caused by COVID all over the world, no other country is facing the kind of uncertainty we are around the end of the transition period,” said Ed Miliband, business spokesman for the opposition Labour party. “With businesses still not knowing whether there is going to be a deal, and the exact nature of any deal, it is throwing massive uncertainty into their decision-making.

The U.K. left the EU on Jan. 31 but remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of the year. The two sides haven’t yet reached a post-Brexit trade deal, and failure to do so would mean tariffs and other barriers that would hurt both sides.

The Transport Department said officials are working closely with the freight industry to tackle problems in the global shipping system.

More in Automotive
I Stock 1012589822
Kia Recalls 295,000 Vehicles Due to Risk of Engine Fires
The recall comes just a week after Kia and Hyundai were fined by the U.S. government for delaying recalls.
Dec 7th, 2020
I Stock 1182744070
UP Town's Hope: Charge Your Car and Spend a Few Bucks
The city of Ironwood hopes to draw electric vehicle owners to its downtown businesses.
Dec 7th, 2020
New Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the global headquarters of Nissan Motor Co.,. in Yokohama near Tokyo, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement Friday, Dec. 4, is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing.
Nissan Pulls Out of Trump Emissions Fight
GM and Nissan were part of a coalition of 13 automakers that joined the Trump administration's legal fight.
Dec 7th, 2020
A motorist drives into the sunrise in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 1, 2020.
Automakers Prep for Stronger Mileage Standards Under Biden
Consumers should see a broader selection of electric and efficient vehicles.
Dec 4th, 2020
Hyundai Ap
After Being Fined, Hyundai Recalls More Vehicles
A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block.
Dec 4th, 2020
Mm 153 Thumb
EV Startup Lucid Ready to Begin Making Cars
Lucid says it's the first American auto assembly plant designed specifically for electric vehicles.
Dec 3rd, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Settles with Former Worker Who Tipped Reporters
A process technician was accused of sharing information on production delays and inefficiencies.
Dec 2nd, 2020
I Stock 458728357
Hyundai Affiliate Plans $240M Transmission Plant in Georgia
Hyundai Transys says the new plant will build eight-speed transmissions.
Dec 2nd, 2020
A Waymo driverless car at a Google event in San Francisco, Dec. 13, 2016.
Waymo Opening Autonomous Vehicle Testing Site in Ohio
The new campus will focus on dense, urban areas.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Kia Ap
Hyundai, Kia Fined for Delaying Recalls
Engine failure and fire problems have plagued the companies for more than five years.
Nov 30th, 2020
This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors has effectively canceled a $2 billion agreement with truck maker Nikola, scuttling plans for the startup's electric and hydrogen-powered Badger project.
GM Walks Away from Nikola Deal
The deal appeared to be in jeopardy after the EV-maker's founder was accused of fraud.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. A preliminary investigation was opened in June 2020 covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.
US Agency Investigating Tesla Suspension Failures
Linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner.
Nov 27th, 2020