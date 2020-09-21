China Announces Regulations for 'Unreliable Entity' List

The list is aimed at foreign companies it says endanger its national sovereignty, security or development interests.

Sep 21st, 2020
Zen Soo
I Stock 464512900
iStock

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s Ministry of Commerce on Saturday issued regulations for its “unreliable entity” list, aimed at foreign companies it says endanger its national sovereignty, security or development interests.

Companies that end up on the list could be banned from importing or exporting from China, and may be barred from investing in the country.

Other measures include imposing fines, entry restrictions on employees into China and revoking their work or residence permits.

The announcement of the new regulations comes after the U.S. said it would ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday, and bar such apps from assessing essential internet services in the U.S. based on national security and data privacy concerns.

The order follows weeks of deal-making over TikTok, the video-sharing service. President Donald Trump has pressured parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to a domestic company to satisfy U.S. concerns over TikTok’s data collection and related issues.

China's Ministry of Commerce condemned the ban, and urged the U.S. to stop what it called bullying behavior and wrongdoing.

In a statement, the ministry said China would “take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”

China had previously pledged to draw up a list of companies that harm its interests after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Chinese telecommunications gear supplier Huawei and placed it on a trade blacklist.

Although China has announced the regulations, the list has not been published. In May, state-owned media outlet Global Times said that China could put companies like Apple, Qualcomm and Cisco on the list in retaliation for U.S. restrictions on Huawei.

More in Trade
In this June 5, 2019, photo, residents of the Hui Muslim ethnic minority walk in a neighborhood near an OFILM factory in Nanchang in eastern China's Jiangxi province.
US Halts Imports from China's Uighur Region for Forced Labor
U.S. Customs issued orders freezing imports from companies that produce cotton, clothing and computer parts in the Xinjiang region.
Sep 15th, 2020
Industrial Workers With Notebook 000050189250 Small
Enterprise Resilience in the Wake of COVID-19
Manufacturing has shown incredible adaptability when it comes to production – now it must apply that to its most important asset.
Sep 8th, 2020
Visitors wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus look at a robot displayed at a trade fair in Beijing.
China's Export Growth Quickens in August, Imports Edge Lower
Competitors in many other countries still face anti-disease controls that disrupt business.
Sep 8th, 2020
Residents wearing mask to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus pass by a Chinese military propaganda display in Beijing.
Chinese Chipmaker Denies Military Ties as US Steps Up Feud
U.S. regulators are considering adding the company to a list of foreign buyers that need government permission to acquire technology.
Sep 8th, 2020
Engineer Check The Device Mechanical Industry System Tablet Technology 1157557928 3647x2735
Maintenance as a Post-Crisis Advantage
Proactive facilities used the time where manufacturing needs weren’t quite as high to ready themselves for the return to normal.
Sep 4th, 2020
Reshoring
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 3
Even before the pandemic, issues related to tariffs, supply chain lag and IP risk weighed on decisions of where to manufacture.
Sep 1st, 2020
Factory With Flag
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 4
Despite the greater self-sufficiency, visibility, and supply chain control that reshoring can provide, there are other risks to consider.
Sep 1st, 2020
Container Ship At Port And Cargo Plane 000071988275 Large
The COVID Reshoring Surge - Part 2: : Risk vs. Reward
The pandemic has led many to redefine their thoughts on risk, and how that relates to lower-cost supply chain strategies.
Aug 31st, 2020
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. U.S. and Chinese trade envoys discussed strengthening coordination of their government’s economic policies during a phone meeting, the Ministry of Commerce announced.
China, US Discuss Economic Coordination in Trade Meeting
The announcement gave no details of the meeting held as part of the “Phase 1” truce aimed at ending a tariff war.
Aug 25th, 2020
People walk by a display boards featuring the U.S. and Chinese flags.
China Commerce Ministry: Trade Talks With US Coming Soon
Chinese and U.S. trade envoys will discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war.
Aug 20th, 2020
AP Moeller-Maersk A/S company CEO Soeren Skou
World's Top Shipper Says Outlook for Trade Uncertain
Maersk said its revenue declined by 6.5% to $9 billion.
Aug 19th, 2020
Model Arizona Muse, left, is flanked by designer and Officina del Poggio owner Allison Hoeltzel Savini.
Virus Surge Makes US Weak Link in Global Economic Recovery
The global economy is waiting for the U.S. to get its coronavirus outbreak under control and boost the recovery.
Aug 11th, 2020