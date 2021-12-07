U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows in October

Exports rose 8.1%.

Dec 7th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
A container port is pictured in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. China's exports rose by double digits in November but growth declined, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand.
Chinatopix via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, the lowest in six months, after hitting a record high in September. A big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports.

The October deficit was 17.6% below the September record of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign nations.

In October, exports rose 8.1% to $223.6 billion while imports were up a much smaller 0.9% to $290.7 billion.

