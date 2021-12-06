Business Economists Foresee Persistent Inflation

Eighty-seven percent of the panelists have identified supply chain bottlenecks as a major factor in the acceleration of prices.

Dec 6th, 2021
Martin Crutsinger
Cash Volatility Economy I Stock 1130260211
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's business economists have sharply raised their forecasts for inflation, predicting an extension of the price spikes that have resulted in large part from bottlenecked supply chains.

A survey released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel of forecasters expects consumer prices to rise 6% this quarter compared with a year ago. That marks an increase from the 5.1% inflation the forecasters predicted in September for the same 12-month period.

Julie Coronado, vice president of the NABE, said that nearly three-fourths of the panel of 48 forecasters expects the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which reflects consumer spending patterns, to increase 4.9% this year — far above the central bank's 2% annual inflation target.

Nearly 60% of the NABE panelists expect the job market to reach full employment over the next year. Two-thirds of the panelists said they think wage gains will keep inflation elevated over the next three years.

On Friday, the government reported that the unemployment rate tumbled to 4.2% in November from 4.6% in October. The NABE panel expects the unemployment rate to keep declining to 3.8% by the end of 2022.

Last month, employers added just 210,000 jobs, the government estimated Friday. That was the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and less than half of October's gain of 546,000 jobs. The NABE panel, though, expects monthly gains in payroll jobs to average 337,000 next year, up about 5% from its projection in the September survey.

The forecasting panel expects the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand by 5.5% this year. That would mark a robust bounce-back from the 3.4% drop in GDP last year, when the economy was derailed by nationwide shutdowns caused by the eruption of the pandemic. Next year, the NABE forecasters expect GDP to grow by a still-solid 3.9%.

Addressing the snarled supply chains that have hobbled the economy this year, a majority of NABE panelists (58%) say they think the flow of goods will begin to normalize in the first half of 2022. Twenty-two percent say they think that process has already begun.

Dec 1st, 2021
Walmart I Stock 949756912
Walmart Said She Shoplifted; Jury Awards Her $2.1 Million
Walmart was accused of making hundreds of millions of dollars forcing accused shoplifters to pay settlements.
Nov 30th, 2021
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker cleans a piano at a production factory of Parsons Music Corporation in Yichang in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 23, 2021. China's manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
China Manufacturing Improves as Power Shortages Ease
But the recovery faces uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus’s omicron variant.
Nov 30th, 2021
FedEx shipping containers, New York, Aug. 2021.
Hundreds of FedEx Packages Found in Woods
A local sheriff hopes to find answers for the "river of boxes."
Nov 29th, 2021
A Black Friday shopper wearing a face mask leaves a Walmart store with a TV in Pic Rivera Calif., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide. As economies recover from lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased consumer demand has helped lead to rising inflation.
Food, Gas Prices Pinch as Inflation Surges Globally
Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic impact of the crisis is still being felt.
Nov 29th, 2021
Oil Tankers Safety Seaside I Stock 1130619546
Ship's Operator Awake for 50 Hours Before Crash
The impact did an estimated $72.9 million in damage.
Nov 29th, 2021
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen outside the Samsung Electronics Seocho building in Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 25, 2020. Samsung Electronics on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 reported its highest quarterly profit in three years as it continues to see robust global demand for its computer memory chips.
Samsung to Build $17B Chip Factory in Texas
It hopes to begin operations in the second half of 2024.
Nov 24th, 2021
A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy's will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row.
Target to Keep Stores Closed on Thanksgiving for Good
Target is the first major retailer to make the pandemic-era move permanent.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain poses at the company's corporate headquarters in Garner, N.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Butterball, which supplies around one-third of Thanksgiving turkeys, struggled to attract workers earlier this year, leading to processing delays. But Jandrain said labor shortages have lessened and the company was able to secure enough trucks to get its turkeys to grocery stores.
Yes, There are Turkeys for Thanksgiving... for a Price
The Thanksgiving table hasn’t been spared the price inflation that is rampant elsewhere in the economy.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Senior instructor Markus Juarez, bottom, talks to student driver Jaime Rojas at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Amid a shortage of commercial truck drivers across the U.S., a Southern California truck driving school sees an unprecedented increase in enrollment numbers. The increase is big enough that the school is starting an evening class to meet the demand, according to Tina Singh, owner and academy director of California Truck Driving Academy. 'I think that's only going to continue because there's a lot of job opportunities. We have over 100 active jobs on our job board right now,' said Singh. The companies that normally would not hire drivers straight out of school are '100 percent' willing to hire them due to shortage issues, the director added.
Trucker School Bustles Amid U.S. Driver Shortage
Business is booming at the California Truck Driving Academy.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Warehouse Shelves With Goods 510963916 2125x1417
Ensuring Supply Chain Resiliency at Every Touchpoint
New challenges demand new, tech-focused solutions.
Nov 19th, 2021
Shipping containers are stacked over a truck at the Port of Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. One month after President Joe Biden announced an agreement to have the Port of Los Angeles operate round-the-clock to help break a cargo backlog at the docks, officials disclose that hasn’t happened as they contend with a shortage of truck drivers and accessible warehouse space.
Plan to Run LA Port 24/7 to Break Backlog Falls Short
A shortage of truck drivers and nighttime warehouse workers posed problems.
Nov 17th, 2021