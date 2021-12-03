U.S. Gov't Sues to Block $40B Nvidia-Arm Chip Deal

Many of the world’s smartphones run on Arm’s chip designs and it is a vital supplier for companies like Apple and Samsung.

Dec 3rd, 2021
Tali Arbel
People gather in the Nvidia booth at the Mobile World Congress mobile phone trade show Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies.
People gather in the Nvidia booth at the Mobile World Congress mobile phone trade show Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies.
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies.

Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California, said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."

But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors.

Many of the world’s smartphones run on Arm’s chip designs and it is a vital supplier for companies like Apple and Samsung. It’s also an innovator in chip technology that can power artificial intelligence for connected devices like medical sensors. Nvidia's chips are essential to computers and data centers and the company says it has a wide range of competitors, from chip makers like AMD, Intel and Qualcomm, to computer networking provider Cisco and tech giants Google and Amazon.

“The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies,” FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova said in a news release. “This proposed deal would distort Arm’s incentives in chip markets and allow the combined firm to unfairly undermine Nvidia’s rivals.”

The deal would give the combined company control over technology that rival firms need to develop their own chips, the FTC alleged. That would harm competition in markets where Nvidia uses Arm-based designs, the FTC says, including systems in cars that do things like automate lane changes and prevent collisions, and data centers critical to cloud computing.

Regulators in the U.K. and the European Union have also opened investigations into the deal, citing competition concerns.

Nvidia said it will “continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition.” It said it will “vigorously contest” the FTC's lawsuit.

The company added that it is “committed to preserving Arm’s open licensing model and ensuring that its IP is available to all interested licensees, current and future.”

An Arm spokesperson referred questions to Nvidia. A Softbank spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The FTC said its four commissioners voted unanimously to file the complaint and a trial is scheduled to begin in August 2022.

President Joe Biden has called for federal regulators to give closer scrutiny to mergers and aimed at anticompetitive conduct in U.S. industry. He installed Big Tech critic Lina Khan as head of the FTC.

More in Operations
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Sponsored
Trends in Manufacturing: Insights from 750 Leaders
Despite manufacturers’ best forecasts, no one could have predicted what 2020 had in store. For many manufacturers, the destabilizing force of the pandemic exposed weaknesses along the value chain. It also highlighted opportunities to justify larger-scale.
Nov 30th, 2021
Scientists from CSIC (Spanish National Research Council) take geophysics measurements on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. They come with eagle-eyed drones and high-precision spectrometers. Aided by satellites, they analyze gas emissions and the extent and direction of molten rock flows.
Island Turns into Open-Air Lab for Tech-Savvy Volcanologists
It's an opportunity to better understand how volcanic eruptions form, develop and how and when they end.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Engineering Technology And Industry 4 0 Smart Factory Concept 1291597303 2278x1321 (1)
Engineering Value: In The Race For Efficiency, Are We Diluting Effectiveness?
Dec 1st, 2021
Ultramax Ammunition company engulfed in flames near Rapid City, S.D., May 8, 2018.
Engineers to Blow Up Buildings in Virtual Reality
The project will show military decision-makers how bombs, bullets and rockets impact structures.
Dec 1st, 2021
I Stock 1141176950
Breakthrough Technology Opens Oceans to the Green Economy
A startup pioneered a new way to discover cleantech resources on the seafloor.
Dec 1st, 2021
Figure 2. Tube bending requires skill, the right equipment, and adherence to best practices.
How to Properly Bend Tubing
Tube bending takes skill to create reliable, efficient, and leak-tight fluid system runs.
Nov 30th, 2021
Trim Lok Rendering Ap
Trim-Lok, Inc. Announces Major Midwest Expansion
Shipment times to customers will be drastically decreased.
Nov 30th, 2021
Untitled
Live Today: Rich Reiff on Real World ROI
Reiff has witnessed several significant shifts that have reshaped the media landscape.
Nov 30th, 2021
Since winning the competitive JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh Defense has built over 14,000 JLTVs.
Oshkosh Gets $591.6M Military Order
Since winning the contract in 2015, Oshkosh Defense has built more than 14,000 tactical vehicles.
Nov 29th, 2021
Activists from Extinction Rebellion block the entrance to an Amazon fulfillment center, Tilbury, England, Nov. 26, 2021.
Activists Block Amazon Warehouses on Black Friday
Organizers sought to pressure the e-commerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year.
Nov 29th, 2021
Usda Building
USDA Provides $32M in Grants to 167 Meat, Poultry Processing Facilities
Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said the investment supports local and regional meat and poultry processors as they recover from the pandemic and work to expand capacity.
Nov 29th, 2021
Fig 1: Ansys HFSS Antenna Toolkit Setup
The Potential of Cooking Turkey with Microwaves
In the simulation, the fields propagating from the emitter reached field strengths more than 5000 V/m.
Nov 24th, 2021