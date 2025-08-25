European Postal Services Suspend Shipment of Packages to U.S. Over Tariffs

Orders worth less than $800 might become harder to find.

Demetris NellasMae Anderson
Molly QuellCostas KantourisAngela CharltonBrian Melley
Aug 25, 2025
U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020.
U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020.
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The end of an exemption on tariff duties for low-value packages coming into the United States is causing multiple international postal services to pause shipping as they await more clarity on the rule.

The exemption, known as the " de minimis" exemption, allows packages worth less than $800 to come into the U.S. duty free. A total of 1.36 billion packages were sent in 2024 under this exemption, for goods worth $64.6 billion, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency.

It is set to expire on Friday. On Saturday, postal services around Europe announced that they are suspending the shipment of many packages to the United States amid confusion over new import duties.

Postal services in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Italy said they will stop shipping most merchandise to the U.S. effective immediately. France and Austria will follow on Monday.

The U.K.'s Royal Mail said it would halt shipments to the U.S. on Tuesday to allow time for those packages to arrive before duties kick in. Items originating in the United Kingdom worth over $100 — including gifts to friends and family — will incur a 10% duty, it said.

"Key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be carried out," DHL, the largest shipping provider in Europe, said in a statement.

The company said starting Saturday it "will no longer be able to accept and transport parcels and postal items containing goods from business customers destined for the US."

A trade framework agreed on by the U.S. and the European Union last month set a 15% tariff on the vast majority of products shipped from the EU. Packages under $800 will now also be subject to the tariff.

The U.S. duty-free exemption for goods originating from China ended in May as part of the Trump administration's efforts to curb American shoppers from ordering low-value Chinese goods. The exemption is being extended to shipments from around the world.

Many European postal services say they are pausing deliveries now because they cannot guarantee the goods will enter the U.S. before Aug. 29. They cite ambiguity about what kind of goods are covered by the new rules, and the lack of time to process their implications.

Postnord, the Nordic logistics company, and Italy's postal service announced similar suspensions effective Saturday.

"In the absence of different instructions from US authorities ... Poste Italiane will be forced, like other European postal operators, to temporarily suspend acceptance of all shipments containing goods destined for the United States, starting August 23. Mail shipments not containing merchandise will continue to be accepted," Poste Italiane said Friday.

Shipping by services such as DHL Express remains possible, it added.

Björn Bergman, head of PostNord's Group Brand and Communication, said the pause was "unfortunate but necessary to ensure full compliance of the newly implemented rules."

In the Netherlands, PostNL spokesperson Wout Witteveen said the Trump administration is pressing ahead with the new duties despite U.S. authorities lacking a system to collect them. He said that PostNL is working closely with its U.S. counterparts to find a solution.

"If you have something to send to America, you should do it today," Witteveen told The Associated Press.

Austrian Post, Austria's leading logistics and postal service provider, stated that the last acceptance of commercial shipments to the U.S., including Puerto Rico, will take place Tuesday.

France's national postal service, La Poste, said the U.S. did not provide full details or allow enough time for the French postal service to prepare for new customs procedures.

"Despite discussions with U.S. customs services, no time was provided to postal operators to re-organize and assure the necessary computer updates to conform to the new rules," it said in a statement.

PostEurop, an association of 51 European public postal operators, said that if no solution can be found by Aug. 29 all its members will likely follow suit.

Associated Press writer Stephanie Lichtenstein in Vienna contributed to this report.

Latest in Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
August 22, 2025
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
August 22, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
August 22, 2025
Supply Chain
Tariffs and Your Bottom Line: Navigating Price Pressures in the Global Supply Chain
August 21, 2025
Related Stories
Agentic Ai Parradee Kietsirikul
Supply Chain
Industrial AI Playbook: Opportunities in Supply Chain and Distribution
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
Supply Chain
Supply Chain
Tariffs and Your Bottom Line: Navigating Price Pressures in the Global Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
August 20, 2025
Artificial Intelligence
Steve Blackwell
Head of Manufacturing Center of Excellence, Industry Specialists & Solutions at Amazon Web Services
August 22, 2025
In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire, Feb. 4, 2023.
Supply Chain
Apply Safety Rules to More Trains Carrying Flammable Cargo, Lawmakers Urge
The current HHFT definition only covers large quantities of flammable liquids like crude oil.
August 22, 2025
Supply Chain
Supply Chain
Tariffs and Your Bottom Line: Navigating Price Pressures in the Global Supply Chain
No one wants their customer to absorb the cost. But do you have another choice? Yes, you do.
August 21, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canadian Premier to Meet with Mexican President in Mexico Next Month
Both nations are dealing with U.S. tariffs and preparing for a review of the trade deal between the three.
August 18, 2025
This image released by the City of Chino Police Department on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, shows boxes of stolen Labubus that were recovered in Upland, Calif.
Supply Chain
Police in Southern California Find $30K Worth of Labubu Dolls Stolen from Warehouse
The two suspects worked at the warehouse.
August 13, 2025
In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025.
Supply Chain
Union Pacific Train Cars Derail Near Texas Town
A grass fire and smoke could be seen beside the derailment site.
August 13, 2025
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference, July 30, 2025, Washington.
Supply Chain
U.S. Inflation Held Steady as Mild Tariff Hit Offset by Cheaper Gas, Food
But the Federal Reserve may now be in a difficult spot.
August 12, 2025
Masslie Arias, of DoorDash, prepares to load a delivery package on a hovering drone Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Frisco, Texas.
Oracle
Delivery Drones Are Coming to More U.S. Neighborhoods After Getting Off to a Slow Start
A service previously confined to suburbs and rural areas could soon change with new FAA rules.
August 12, 2025
Russian Matryoshka dolls depicting China's President Xi Jinping and President Trump at a souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Nov. 21, 2024.
Supply Chain
U.S., China Extend Trade Truce Another 90 Days
The move delays — once again — a dangerous showdown between the world’s two biggest economies.
August 12, 2025
A worker stocks products at New India Bazar, Fremont, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025.
Supply Chain
How India Ended Up Facing Steep U.S. Tariffs Despite Its Strategic Partnership
The nations are still negotiating a trade deal — although those talks have faced roadblocks.
August 12, 2025
An American Flag at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant is seen during a media tour for the launch of the 2025 Ford Expedition in Louisville, Ky., April 30, 2025.
Supply Chain
Whitmer Told Trump in Private that Michigan Auto Jobs Depend On a Tariff Change of Course
And Whitmer isn't the only one sounding the warning of the potentially damaging consequences.
August 11, 2025
Michelle Bowman, vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, at an open meeting of the board, Washington, June 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
Top Fed Official Says Dour Jobs Data Would Support 3 Rate Cuts
Cutting rates could help boost the economy — but it could also threaten to push inflation higher.
August 11, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney tours the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill in West Kelowna, B.C., August 5, 2025.
Supply Chain
Ontario Premier Suggests Trump Could Reopen North American Trade Pact
Most of Canada's trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of the USMCA.
August 11, 2025
Clearance home appliances are displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.
Supply Chain
What U.S. Consumers Can Expect from New Tariffs on Imported Goods
It’s been nearly 100 years since the nation had an import tax rate as high as the one set Thursday.
August 8, 2025