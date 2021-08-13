Nucor Calls Off Lousiana Expansion, Citing Market Conditions

The steelmaker was to invest $120 million in a pelletizer project.

Aug 13th, 2021
Associated Press
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin 60f82801f2b66
Nucor

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A major steelmaker is calling off a $120 million expansion of its factory in the Louisiana community of Convent.

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reports that Nucor Corp. informed state environmental officials of the decision when it asked for a revised air emissions permit in July.

The company said the decision to shelve the plans was made before it submitted a plan to regulators to reduce emissions and before environmental groups objected to the company's proposed settlement of charges related to releases of caustic sulfuric acid mist and highly flammable hydrogen sulfide since it began operating in 2013.

“This was solely a business decision based purely on market conditions,” company spokesperson Katherine Miller said Thursday.

The environmental groups Inclusive Louisiana and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, represented by the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, challenged the illegal emissions settlement the company has proposed to the Department of Environmental Quality as too small. But both groups also praised Nucor’s decision not to proceed with the expansions.

“The withdrawal of the proposed pelletizer project is both a positive step for the local residents and an opportunity for both DEQ and the community to take a hard look at Nucor’s ongoing permit violations,” said Lauren Godshall, an attorney with the Tulane law clinic.

More in Supply Chain
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Aug 5th, 2021
In this April 6, 2021 photo, crew members stand on the bow as the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port in Miami. Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble — rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks — that is expected to last into 2022.
Shipping Snags Prompt U.S. Firms to Mull Retreat from China
Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble: rising prices, overwhelmed ports, and a shortage of ships, trains and trucks.
Aug 5th, 2021
Current supply chain challenges may become the new normal, as businesses shift their focus from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case.”
How to Build a Resilient Supply Chain in 2021
This blog explores several supply chain pain points that many manufacturers are currently facing, along with strategies and solutions to address them.
Aug 2nd, 2021
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, officers taking part in training load gun clips with ammunition at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, Wash. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with record sales of firearms have created a shortage of ammunition in the United States that has impacting competition and recreational shooters, hunters, people seeking personal protection and law enforcement agencies.
Ammunition Shelves Bare as U.S. Gun Sales Continue to Soar
The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates 20 million guns were sold last year.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 512540614
Omaha Supplier Recalls Nearly 300,000 Lbs of Beef for E. Coli
The products were distributed to processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Jul 30th, 2021
There are countless threats lurking that can disrupt an organization's supply chain and this is exacerbated in the manufacturing industry.
Supercharging Supply Chain Resiliency within Manufacturing
Two areas manufacturing organizations can focus on to make its supply chain better prepared to adapt.
Jul 29th, 2021
A Ford logo at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., July 27, 2021.
Ford Overcomes Chip Shortage, Posts Surprise Profit
The automaker credited cost cuts and higher-than-expected prices for its vehicles.
Jul 29th, 2021
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
What to Look for in an Inventory Management App
When implemented correctly, automated replenishment systems help guard against being over-stocked or under supplied.
Jul 29th, 2021
C&k And Eis
C&K to Acquire E.I.S. Electronics
The company also announced the creation of a new C&K Aerospace division.
Jul 29th, 2021
In this grab taken from file video, a view of huge container ship, Ever Given on the Suez Canal. The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year has finally reached the port of Rotterdam to begin unloading its cargo.
Container Vessel that Blocked Suez Canal Reaches Rotterdam
It had been held for over three months amid a financial dispute.
Jul 29th, 2021
Bitcoin logo on a cryptocurrency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store, Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021.
Amazon Could Be Considering Crypto
The company posted a job seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.”
Jul 27th, 2021
Custom Mfg
Building Smarter Supply Chains
How technologies focused on optimizing supply chain strengths can not only improve operations, but help reduce costs.
Jul 27th, 2021