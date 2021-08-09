Amazon Mandates Masks for All Warehouse Workers

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers.

Aug 9th, 2021
Anne D'Innocenzio
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Amazon workers move containers to delivery trucks at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Amazon workers move containers to delivery trucks at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday that its call for a nationwide mask mandate for its warehouse workers was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S., and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Amazon has been requiring only warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks.

Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said last week that rising coronavirus infections linked to the delta variant are pushing the company to get more workers vaccinated. It’s also working with local authorities on safety measures.

So far, Seattle-based Amazon has not required its employees to be vaccinated. But Disney and Walmart announced vaccine mandates for white-collar workers, and Microsoft, Google and Facebook said they will require proof of vaccination for employees and visitors to their U.S. offices.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods announced it will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated by November, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so amid surging cases of the virus.

More in Safety
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Aug 5th, 2021
Mm 243 Thumb 60f83baebed6e
Lightning Strike Sets Off Massive Blaze at Railroad Tie Recycling Facility
The fire is still burning.
Aug 3rd, 2021
A crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga., April 26, 2021.
Pilot Recalls Sudden, Chaotic Shipwreck
He told investigators that the giant ship began tipping over so rapidly “that I was absolutely in disbelief.”
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 512540614
Omaha Supplier Recalls Nearly 300,000 Lbs of Beef for E. Coli
The products were distributed to processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Jul 30th, 2021
Aleta Bath, mother of Private First Class Evan Bath, and Lupita Garcia, mother of Marine Lance Corporal Marco Barranco, embrace at a press conference next to a picture of Marine Lance Corporal Chase Sweetwood, July 29, 2021, Oceanside, Calif.
Defense Contractor Sued Over 'Death Trap' Amphibious Vehicle
Eight Marines and one sailor were killed when their amphibious assault vehicle sank last summer.
Jul 30th, 2021
Emergency vehicles near an access road to the Chempark, over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising, Leverkusen, Germany, July 27, 2021.
3 More Workers Found Dead at Industrial Blast Site
Two people are still missing.
Jul 30th, 2021
This Jan. 2, 2016 photo shows the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street off Cape Town, South Africa. The oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, July 30, 2021, as details about the incident remained few.
Oil Tanker Attacked off Oman, 2 Killed
It comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran.
Jul 30th, 2021
In this Sept. 28. 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer watches flames visible from the Zogg Fire near Igo, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric is facing criminal charges because its equipment sparked the wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes, a Northern California prosecutor announced Thursday, July 29, 2021.
PG&E Facing Criminal Charges Over Deadly California Fire
It would be the latest action against the nation’s largest utility, which was forced into bankruptcy.
Jul 30th, 2021
I Stock 1213795163
Mask Sales Rising Again Amid Virus Surge, Guidance
Stores face challenges in figuring how much they should order, given so much uncertainty regarding the virus.
Jul 29th, 2021
Crack in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge near Memphis.
Cracked Bridge Over Mississippi River to Reopen
The bridge was shut down in May after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot steel beams.
Jul 29th, 2021
Much of Miami is built right up to the water’s edge. On average, it’s 6 feet above sea level.
A 20-Foot Sea Wall Won’t Save Miami
How living structures can help protect the coast and keep the paradise vibe.
Jul 28th, 2021
The cause of the leak is under investigation.
Texas Chemical Plant Leak Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Injured
The incident involved an acetic acid leak.
Jul 28th, 2021