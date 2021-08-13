Police Chief in Chinese Industrial Center Suspected of Corruption

The northeastern Chinese industrial center of Shenyang was once notorious for organized crime.

Aug 13th, 2021
Associated Press
Made In China I Stock 1220068378
iStock

BEIJING (AP) — The police chief of the northeastern Chinese industrial center of Shenyang has been placed under investigation, according to the ruling Communist Party, as president and party leader Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign continues to bring down high-level targets.

The party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said in a one-sentence statement late Thursday that Yang Jianjun, who is also a vice mayor of the city, was suspected of “serious violations of discipline and the law,” its usual shorthand for graft.

It said he was cooperating with investigators but gave no details.

Shenyang, home to about 9 million people, had been a major center of heavy industry, but like much of China’s northeast, fell into decline as the economy of southeastern cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen developed into centers for finance and high technology.

Shenyang was once notorious for organized crime, including during the years when Yang served in various public security positions in the surrounding province of Liaoning. The province was also formerly a power base for Bo Xilai, a one-time Xi rival who was sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges in 2013 in China's biggest political scandal in decades.

The Bo incident also included the sentencing of his wife and a former top Liaoning police official, putting party cadres on notice not to step out of line or challenge Xi's authority.

Since taking office as party head in 2012, Xi has consolidated power through a multi-pronged strategy of eliminating dissent and enforcing discipline through his anti-corruption campaign, the scale of which has been unprecedented in recent years.

Top generals and other high-ranking serving and retired officials have been handed stiff sentences, including the death penalty. More recently, Xi has turned his attention to private Chinese companies seen as wielding too much influence over an economy in which the state sector still plays a major role.

More in Supply Chain
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
Sponsored
Introduction to Self-Driving Software
AI has reached a tipping point that puts the capability in the hands of the CFO at a friendly cost. This guide takes a deeper look into these three benefits and how to implement them in your organization. Download the guide to learn more.
Aug 5th, 2021
In this April 6, 2021 photo, crew members stand on the bow as the CMA CGM Argentina arrives at PortMiami, the largest container ship to call at a Florida port in Miami. Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble — rising prices, overwhelmed ports, a shortage of ships, trains, trucks — that is expected to last into 2022.
Shipping Snags Prompt U.S. Firms to Mull Retreat from China
Importers are contending with a perfect storm of supply trouble: rising prices, overwhelmed ports, and a shortage of ships, trains and trucks.
Aug 5th, 2021
Current supply chain challenges may become the new normal, as businesses shift their focus from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case.”
How to Build a Resilient Supply Chain in 2021
This blog explores several supply chain pain points that many manufacturers are currently facing, along with strategies and solutions to address them.
Aug 2nd, 2021
In this July 16, 2019, file photo, officers taking part in training load gun clips with ammunition at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien, Wash. The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with record sales of firearms have created a shortage of ammunition in the United States that has impacting competition and recreational shooters, hunters, people seeking personal protection and law enforcement agencies.
Ammunition Shelves Bare as U.S. Gun Sales Continue to Soar
The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates 20 million guns were sold last year.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 512540614
Omaha Supplier Recalls Nearly 300,000 Lbs of Beef for E. Coli
The products were distributed to processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Jul 30th, 2021
There are countless threats lurking that can disrupt an organization's supply chain and this is exacerbated in the manufacturing industry.
Supercharging Supply Chain Resiliency within Manufacturing
Two areas manufacturing organizations can focus on to make its supply chain better prepared to adapt.
Jul 29th, 2021
A Ford logo at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., July 27, 2021.
Ford Overcomes Chip Shortage, Posts Surprise Profit
The automaker credited cost cuts and higher-than-expected prices for its vehicles.
Jul 29th, 2021
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
What to Look for in an Inventory Management App
When implemented correctly, automated replenishment systems help guard against being over-stocked or under supplied.
Jul 29th, 2021
C&k And Eis
C&K to Acquire E.I.S. Electronics
The company also announced the creation of a new C&K Aerospace division.
Jul 29th, 2021
In this grab taken from file video, a view of huge container ship, Ever Given on the Suez Canal. The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year has finally reached the port of Rotterdam to begin unloading its cargo.
Container Vessel that Blocked Suez Canal Reaches Rotterdam
It had been held for over three months amid a financial dispute.
Jul 29th, 2021
Bitcoin logo on a cryptocurrency ATM at the Smoker's Choice store, Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021.
Amazon Could Be Considering Crypto
The company posted a job seeking a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.”
Jul 27th, 2021
Custom Mfg
Building Smarter Supply Chains
How technologies focused on optimizing supply chain strengths can not only improve operations, but help reduce costs.
Jul 27th, 2021