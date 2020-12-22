Fauci Says Vaccine Will Reach Most US Residents in Summer

The infectious disease expert expects the U.S. to start vaccinating the general population between late March and early April.

Dec 22nd, 2020
Associated Press
In this June 23 file photo, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this June 23 file photo, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the Trump administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File

WASHINGTON — The nation's top infectious disease expert estimates that most Americans will have access to the new COVID-19 vaccines by mid-summer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America on Tuesday that he expects to start vaccinating the general population “somewhere in the end of March, the beginning of April.”

He said the process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want to receive the vaccine.

The first doses started rolling out last week, with health care workers, first responders and the elderly on the priority list. Fauci planned to receive his own shot of the vaccine created by Moderna on Tuesday.

Fauci also said it was “certainly possible” that the new COVID-19 strain discovered in the U.K. had reached America as well. He said travel bans were unnecessary and “rather draconian,” but that pre-travel testing requirements for visitors from the U.K. might be preferable.

Fauci reiterated his longstanding plea for Americans to curb their normal Christmas and holiday plans this year as the virus continues to surge all around the country.

More in Supply Chain
Traceability
Updated Supply Chain Tech is Key to Navigating Disruption
Investing in modern infrastructure now will strengthen the supply chain and better position your company for future success.
Dec 18th, 2020
Foamtn
Foam Fabricators Increases Cooler Production for Vaccine Distribution
In response to surging demand, the packaging manufacturer ramped up production and increased headcount by 20%.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 1224120970
Michigan AG: Dairy Farmers Caught Up in Dean Foods Bankruptcy
The Attorney General said Dean Foods is demanding that dairy farmers who directly supplied it milk to repay part of what Dean paid the farmers before it went bankrupt.
Dec 16th, 2020
Ultracold storage requirements are a challenge for many places.
What Vaccine Distribution Planners Can Learn from Amazon & Walmart
Two supply-chain ideas practiced by Amazon and Walmart may help reduce waste and minimize shortages.
Dec 15th, 2020
Nestle Waters Fb Timeplast
Nestlé Waters Invests in Startup to Explore Alternative Packaging
Florida-based Timeplast is exploring a new technology that may help minimize improperly recycled plastic.
Dec 14th, 2020
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle.
Retailers Urge Shoppers to Buy Early Amid Shipping Crunch
For some retailers the deadlines have passed.
Dec 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 23, 2020, photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. S&P DJ Indices is removing 21 Chinese companies from its indexes, or groups of stocks and bonds used to track financial market movements, after Americans were barred from investing in them as part of a feud with Beijing over technology and security.
S&P DJ Removing Chinese Companies from Index after US Order
The Chinese government criticized Wednesday's move as politically motivated.
Dec 10th, 2020
Promat Image
MHI Cancels In-Person ProMat 2021, Will Hold Digital Event
One of North America's largest bi-annual manufacturing and supply chain events, ProMat DX will be held April 12-16.
Dec 7th, 2020
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, greets Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey.
EU Weighs New Trans-Atlantic Ties Under Biden
The bloc is hopeful that the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden will breathe new life into relations.
Dec 7th, 2020
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, a worker looks at goods being loaded onto a container ship at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. soared to a record $75.4 billion November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers, customs data showed Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
China Trade Surplus Hits Record $75B
Exports to the U.S. rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington.
Dec 7th, 2020
China Tech 5 G Ap
US Adds More Chinese Firms to Blacklist
The list includes a state-owned oil giant.
Dec 4th, 2020
This March 17, 2020 photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will give its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work. The move, announced Thursday, Dec. 3, follows similar announcements in recent weeks by such retailers as Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon which are offering another round of bonuses as virus cases surge around the country.
Walmart to Give 4th Round of Bonuses to Workers Since Virus
Retail workers have been facing the brunt of increased orders.
Dec 3rd, 2020