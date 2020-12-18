Updated Supply Chain Tech is Key to Navigating Disruption

Investing in modern infrastructure now will strengthen the supply chain and better position your company for future success.

Dec 18th, 2020
Jody Costa
Traceability

The beginning of 2020 marked the end of support for the Windows Embedded Handheld/Windows CE platform. This shift left many organizations open to risk with outdated technology, creating an urgency around implementing Android mobile computing for the enterprise. Coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating these disruptions may seem overwhelming, but the stress that the supply chain has endured this year makes it a particularly crucial time for businesses to embrace modernization, make high-value changes and build a more sustainable future.

In 2019, Barcoding, Inc., launched a study on how industry leaders are navigating challenges and technology changes in the supply chain. By discovering firsthand the pain points in migrating to Android, we were able to develop a roadmap for companies looking to optimize value in leveraging new mobile technology.

Modernization IS an exciting opportunity for industry leaders. Here are some key takeaways for supply chain managers looking to future proof their supply chains:

Digital maturity is a competitive advantage. Our research revealed that many organizations are hesitant to make the transition from Windows Embedded Handheld to Android for a variety of reasons, including budget concerns, time and integration to back-end systems.

However, with modern enterprise mobility management tools, technical support for Android products is more efficient and effective than Windows Embedded Handheld. When technology stops, the work stops — often setting an operation back hours, if not days, and costing precious dollars in the process. The transition to Android minimizes this lag time for companies, increasing productivity and results.

Prioritize user adoption, A growth mindset at the individual AND company level is vital. New technology always has a learning curve, no matter what level of experience your end users have. Twenty percent of industry professionals surveyed cited user training as a barrier to new device implementation and 13 percent cited user adoption and buy-in. At the same time, 75 percent believed they could achieve better user adoption and results by investing in device and software training for users.

Training a diverse set of users and getting them involved in new technology adoption is critical to success. Put your users first and prioritize a thoughtful adoption plan, whether that includes instructor-led workshops and training, eLearning, videos and prompts embedded into the device and its applications, or augmented virtual reality training. Change is bound to create anxiety in employees, but the more you prioritize consistent, transparent communication, the smoother the transition will be for everyone.

Explore all possible functions and assess the value. With easy-access to download and implement applications, Android’s store offers a wide range of software in a user-friendly interface. The multi-use functionality of the Android system allows one device to act as a scanner, a radio, and a key-code, instead of requiring separate devices for each function. Ultimately, this maximizes efficiency and reduces costs.

Much like their mainstream counterparts, enterprise mobile devices were manufactured with the users’ needs in mind, and as a result,  they are inherently easier to deploy. Their touch screens, applications, and general functionality aren’t far off from the devices employees are likely using in their personal lives. This will optimize resources and facilitate innovation — because the technology is more intuitive, users can more easily identify new ways to use the devices’ various functionalities and improve the supply chain process, instead of hemorrhaging time trying to make outdated devices work.

A common misconception among supply chain professionals is that the modernization process requires a complete overhaul.

While it’s important to have a vision, change can be incremental — you can change out devices as they break and slowly in phase new technology, instead of implementing an entirely new system at warp speed. This also creates space for team members to provide feedback and buy in to the new system, instead of feeling overwhelmed, not to mention time for error, testing and improvements.

Investing in modern infrastructure now will strengthen the supply chain and empower companies to innovate and succeed in the future.


For the complete survey results and roadmap to embracing technological change and navigating disruption, visit: learn.barcoding.com/report. Jody Costa is the Vice President of Marketing at Barcoding, Inc.

More in Supply Chain
Ultracold storage requirements are a challenge for many places.
What Vaccine Distribution Planners Can Learn from Amazon & Walmart
Two supply-chain ideas practiced by Amazon and Walmart may help reduce waste and minimize shortages.
Dec 15th, 2020
Nestle Waters Fb Timeplast
Nestlé Waters Invests in Startup to Explore Alternative Packaging
Florida-based Timeplast is exploring a new technology that may help minimize improperly recycled plastic.
Dec 14th, 2020
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle.
Retailers Urge Shoppers to Buy Early Amid Shipping Crunch
For some retailers the deadlines have passed.
Dec 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 23, 2020, photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. S&P DJ Indices is removing 21 Chinese companies from its indexes, or groups of stocks and bonds used to track financial market movements, after Americans were barred from investing in them as part of a feud with Beijing over technology and security.
S&P DJ Removing Chinese Companies from Index after US Order
The Chinese government criticized Wednesday's move as politically motivated.
Dec 10th, 2020
Promat Image
MHI Cancels In-Person ProMat 2021, Will Hold Digital Event
One of North America's largest bi-annual manufacturing and supply chain events, ProMat DX will be held April 12-16.
Dec 7th, 2020
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, greets Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey.
EU Weighs New Trans-Atlantic Ties Under Biden
The bloc is hopeful that the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden will breathe new life into relations.
Dec 7th, 2020
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, a worker looks at goods being loaded onto a container ship at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. soared to a record $75.4 billion November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers, customs data showed Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
China Trade Surplus Hits Record $75B
Exports to the U.S. rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington.
Dec 7th, 2020
China Tech 5 G Ap
US Adds More Chinese Firms to Blacklist
The list includes a state-owned oil giant.
Dec 4th, 2020
This March 17, 2020 photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will give its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work. The move, announced Thursday, Dec. 3, follows similar announcements in recent weeks by such retailers as Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon which are offering another round of bonuses as virus cases surge around the country.
Walmart to Give 4th Round of Bonuses to Workers Since Virus
Retail workers have been facing the brunt of increased orders.
Dec 3rd, 2020
A medical workers works in a COVID-19 set up for rapid new coronavirus testing in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Nov. 30.
Most States Worried About Lack of Vaccine Supplies
A congressional report Monday said 17 states are “greatly” or “completely” concerned about having adequate supplies to administer vaccines.
Nov 30th, 2020
I Stock 1203028882
Mexico Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe Against Walmart Subsidiary
Regulators are investigating possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales.
Nov 30th, 2020
Vaccinetn
Vaccine Shipments May Delay Holiday Deliveries
Holiday orders and vaccine shipments will hit carriers at the same time this December.
Nov 30th, 2020