Ship Operator: Human Error Caused Oil Spill

The accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals.

Dec 18th, 2020
Mari Yamaguchi
Ocean Carrier I Stock 1186504680
iStock

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused an extensive oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday that the accident occurred after the ship shifted its course two miles (3.2 kilometers) closer to shore than planned so its crewmembers could get cellphone signals.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said its investigation showed the accident was caused by human error, including inadequate nautical charts, navigation systems and risk awareness, and a lack of supervision and safety monitoring.

The company said the tanker's nautical chart provided little information about depth and other necessary information. Crewmembers on duty also failed to conduct safety checks visually or by radar, it said.

The captain and crewmembers were also using their cellphones while on duty, the company said.

It said it will invest about 500 million yen ($4.8 million) to provide electronic nautical charts, training to strengthen safety culture and other systems to enhance safety.

The environmental disaster began July 25 when the ship MV Wakashio strayed off course and struck a coral reef a mile (1.6 kilometers) offshore. After being pounded by heavy surf for nearly two weeks, the ship’s hull cracked and on Aug. 6 began leaking fuel into a lagoon, polluting a protected wetlands area and a bird and wildlife sanctuary.

The company apologized for the damage and in September offered 1 billion yen ($9 million) to fund environmental projects and support the local fishing community in Mauritius.

More than 1,000 tons of oil spilled into the coastal waters. About 3,000 tons that remained on the ship was pumped into barges before the Wakashio broke in two several days later.

Thousands of civilian volunteers worked for days to try to minimize damage from the oil spill, while environmental workers ferried baby tortoises and rare plants to shore and plucked trapped seabirds out of the goo.

Mauritius depends heavily on tourism, and the spill has been a severe blow on top of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has limited international travel.

More in Supply Chain
Ultracold storage requirements are a challenge for many places.
What Vaccine Distribution Planners Can Learn from Amazon & Walmart
Two supply-chain ideas practiced by Amazon and Walmart may help reduce waste and minimize shortages.
Dec 15th, 2020
Nestle Waters Fb Timeplast
Nestlé Waters Invests in Startup to Explore Alternative Packaging
Florida-based Timeplast is exploring a new technology that may help minimize improperly recycled plastic.
Dec 14th, 2020
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle.
Retailers Urge Shoppers to Buy Early Amid Shipping Crunch
For some retailers the deadlines have passed.
Dec 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 23, 2020, photo, a street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. S&P DJ Indices is removing 21 Chinese companies from its indexes, or groups of stocks and bonds used to track financial market movements, after Americans were barred from investing in them as part of a feud with Beijing over technology and security.
S&P DJ Removing Chinese Companies from Index after US Order
The Chinese government criticized Wednesday's move as politically motivated.
Dec 10th, 2020
Promat Image
MHI Cancels In-Person ProMat 2021, Will Hold Digital Event
One of North America's largest bi-annual manufacturing and supply chain events, ProMat DX will be held April 12-16.
Dec 7th, 2020
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, greets Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey.
EU Weighs New Trans-Atlantic Ties Under Biden
The bloc is hopeful that the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden will breathe new life into relations.
Dec 7th, 2020
In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, a worker looks at goods being loaded onto a container ship at a dockyard in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. China’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the U.S. soared to a record $75.4 billion November as exports surged 21.1% over a year earlier, propelled by strong demand from American consumers, customs data showed Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
China Trade Surplus Hits Record $75B
Exports to the U.S. rose 46% despite lingering tariff hikes in a trade war with Washington.
Dec 7th, 2020
China Tech 5 G Ap
US Adds More Chinese Firms to Blacklist
The list includes a state-owned oil giant.
Dec 4th, 2020
This March 17, 2020 photo shows a Walmart store in Mebane, N.C. Walmart says for the fourth time during the pandemic it will give its 1.5 million U.S. part-time and full-time employees additional cash bonuses for their work. The move, announced Thursday, Dec. 3, follows similar announcements in recent weeks by such retailers as Target, Lowe’s, and Amazon which are offering another round of bonuses as virus cases surge around the country.
Walmart to Give 4th Round of Bonuses to Workers Since Virus
Retail workers have been facing the brunt of increased orders.
Dec 3rd, 2020
A medical workers works in a COVID-19 set up for rapid new coronavirus testing in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Nov. 30.
Most States Worried About Lack of Vaccine Supplies
A congressional report Monday said 17 states are “greatly” or “completely” concerned about having adequate supplies to administer vaccines.
Nov 30th, 2020
I Stock 1203028882
Mexico Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe Against Walmart Subsidiary
Regulators are investigating possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales.
Nov 30th, 2020
Vaccinetn
Vaccine Shipments May Delay Holiday Deliveries
Holiday orders and vaccine shipments will hit carriers at the same time this December.
Nov 30th, 2020