Demolition Starts on Overturned Ship

“We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris," said Georgia's DNR.

Nov 9th, 2020
Russ Bynum
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. Salvage workers coming to the Georgia coast to cut apart and remove the cargo ship that overturned will be isolated at a nearby resort to protect them from the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a Moran tugboat nears the stern of the capsizing vessel Golden Ray near St. Simons Sound off the coast of Georgia. The salvage team is seeking a federal permit to surround the shipwreck with a giant mesh barrier to contain any debris when they cut the ship apart. Salvage workers coming to the Georgia coast to cut apart and remove the cargo ship that overturned will be isolated at a nearby resort to protect them from the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Using a heavy anchor chain like a saw, a towering crane Friday began cutting apart a cargo ship that's been stranded on the Georgia coast since it overturned nearly 14 months ago.

Demolition of the South Korean ship Golden Ray finally started after months of planning and setbacks. Officials warned that removing the partially submerged shipwreck off St. Simons Island will be loud and messy. It's expected to take roughly two months to complete.

“We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris once we begin the cutting and lifting process,” John Maddox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a statement from the multiagency command overseeing the ship's removal. "It would be unrealistic to say that this operation will be clean and perfect.”

The Golden Ray capsized Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick about 70 miles (200 kilometers) south of Savannah. More than 4,200 vehicles remain in the ship’s cargo decks.

The salvage team plans to cut the ship into eight massive chunks. Each segment will be hoisted by a crane and then lowered onto a barge for transport to a salvage yard on the Gulf Coast.

The cutting and lifting are being handled by a giant floating crane called the VB 10,000, which resembles a giant archway of steel girders anchored to a pair of barges. It's the largest such crane sailing under a U.S. flag, capable of lifting loads of up to 7,500 tons (6,800 metric tonnes).

While straddling the shipwreck, the crane is using chains measuring 400 feet (122 meters) long to cut through the vessel. The salvage team expects each cut will take a full day, with perhaps a week needed to cut, lift and remove each giant segment.

“Frankly, it’s very slow,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesman for the command team. “The chain itself is moving about 7 to 8 feet (2.1 to 2.4 meters) per minute.”

Himes said noise had been minimal because the chain was cutting below the water level, working its way upward.

Crews erected a mesh barrier around the Golden Ray to contain any leaking pollutants and falling debris — including cars that were among its cargo — during the cutting. That will be cleaned up once the rest of the dismantled ship gets removed.

The ship's demolition was delayed by a busy Atlantic hurricane season, a handful of coronavirus infections among members of the salvage team and an engineering problem dealing with how to anchor the crane.

The command has booked an entire resort nearby through Jan. 21 to isolate 100 salvage workers as a safeguard against the virus.

The Coast Guard held hearings on the cause of the shipwreck last month. An expert concluded the Golden Ray tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high. Coast Guard Lt. Ian Oviatt said the ship lacked enough water in its ballast tanks, used to add weight at the bottom of a vessel, to offset that of the vehicles in its cargo decks above.

More in Supply Chain
A wheel on a BMW car is on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show.
Luxury Vehicles, Booming Sales in China Boost BMW Profits
The company said an earlier decision to focus on the upper luxury segment was paying off.
Nov 4th, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, John Deere tractors made by Deere & Company are shown as they are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. trade deficit fell in September 2020 after hitting a 14-year high in August as exports outpaced imports. The Commerce Department reported, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to 63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August.
US Trade Deficit Falls to $63.9B in September
Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit has jumped $38.5 billion, or 8.6%.
Nov 4th, 2020
Suittn
E-Tailers Hope Wearable Measurement Suit Will Cut Costly Returns
With e-commerce purchases increasing, the costs of returns are enough to strangle profits.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Ep92
Halloween Candy Sales Up Despite Lower Trick-or-Treat Outlook
Festivities may be subdued, but candy certainly isn't.
Oct 30th, 2020
Train derailment in Mauriceville, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020.
Residents Evacuated After Train Derails
Authorities urged nearby residents to evacuate their homes as hazmat crews assessed the damage.
Oct 30th, 2020
Ef Odiuc Ws A Eg Zvj
McCormick to Open Massive Northeast Distribution Center
The new DC in Maryland will consolidate multiple warehouses and leverage advanced technology solutions to improve productivity.
Oct 30th, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
A man looks at his smartphone as he walks past a sign advertising 5G services at the PT Expo in Beijing.
China's Leaders Vow to Become Self-Reliant Technology Power
The government is trying to limit damage from the Trump administration’s curbs on technology sales to China.
Oct 29th, 2020
Α damaged navy minesweeper towed near the port of Piraeus, Oct. 27, 2020.
Ship Captain Arrested After Collision with Warship
The Kallisto, a British-built vessel capable of sweeping and hunting mines, was cut in two.
Oct 29th, 2020
Turkeytn
US Faces Turkey Glut Ahead of Thanksgiving
Thousands of turkey farmers fear they'll be left with too many big turkeys and not enough small ones.
Oct 27th, 2020
Georgia Ship Overturns Ap
Giant Crane Arrives to Remove Toppled Georgia Ship
The vessel capsized in September of 2019 and has been there since.
Oct 27th, 2020
Lockheed Martin's Robert Balserak, Lead Executive, Air Superiority Programs.
China to Sanction Boeing, Raytheon
Chinese-U.S. relations have plunged to their lowest level in decades.
Oct 26th, 2020