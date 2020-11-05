Denmark Wants to Cull 15 Million Minks Over COVID Fears

The mutated virus in minks could have serious consequences worldwide.

Nov 5th, 2020
Associated Press
Minks in a farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark.
Minks in a farm in Gjoel in North Jutland, Denmark.
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Mette Frederiksen said a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said half the 783 human COVID-19 cases in northern Denmark ”are related” to mink.

“It is very, very serious,” Frederiksen said. “Thus, the mutated virus in minks can have devastating consequences worldwide.”

Denmark is one of the world's main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.

According to government estimates, culling the country's 15 million minks could cost up to 5 billion kroner ($785 million). National police head Thorkild Fogde said “it should happen as soon as possible.”

Denmark’s minister for food, Mogens Jensen, said 207 farms were now infected, up from 41 last month, and the disease has spread to all of the western peninsula of Jutland.

Last month, Denmark started culling millions of minks in the north of the country. The government has promised to compensate farmers.

The country has registered 50,530 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 729 deaths.

A total of 207 out of the 1,139 fur farms in Denmark has been infected with COVID-19, which prompted the announcement. Millions of mink will be killed as a result.

Animal welfare group Humane Society International applauded the prime minister for taking “such an essential and science-based step to protect Danish citizens,” and said it hoped that losing so many mink to the coronavirus causes fur farms to get out of the business.

“Although the death of millions of mink — whether culled for COVID-19 or killed for fur — is an animal welfare tragedy, fur farmers will now have a clear opportunity to pivot away from this cruel and dying industry and choose a more humane and sustainable livelihood instead,” Humane Society International-Europe spokesperson Joanna Swabe said.

More
Photo 1586125674857 4eb86880905d
Google Ad Costs, Not its Alleged Monopoly, Irk Businesses
Companies covet the top spots in Google results — but if too many vie for them, the cost can jump out of reach.
Nov 2nd, 2020
This photo shows the outside of a Charleston, S.C., condominium belonging to Eugene Zurlo on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Trump Administration Funds Plasma Company Based in Owner's Condo
The well-connected GOP donor's company may be in line for as much as $65 million in taxpayer dollars.
Nov 2nd, 2020
A Japan Air Self-Defense Forces F-2 jet fighter.
Japan Picks Mitsubishi Heavy to Develop Own Stealth Fighter
The country is upgrading its aging fighter jet fleet to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.
Oct 30th, 2020
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan President: Key Oil Refinery Attacked; 2 Detained
The alleged attack toppled a large tower at the Amuay Refinery on the Caribbean coast.
Oct 29th, 2020
I Stock 1186170320
Germany's Bayer to Buy US Gene Therapy Specialist AskBio
The deal could be worth up to $4 billion.
Oct 26th, 2020
I Stock 1198227851
Designing Batteries for Easier Recycling Could Avert a Looming E-Waste Crisis
Only about 5% of lithium-ion batteries are recycled in the U.S.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 477390710
NYU to Remove Sackler Name Following Purdue Pharma Deal
The company pled guilty to federal charges over its role in the opioid epidemic.
Oct 23rd, 2020
A police office watches Peter Madsen as he sits on the side of a road after being apprehended following a failed escape attempt.
Danish Submarine Killer Briefly Escapes from Prison
Peter Madsen was convicted of torturing and murdering a journalist on his homemade submarine.
Oct 21st, 2020
Liu Jingzhen, chairman of the SinoPharm Group.
Chinese Drugmaker Setting Up Vaccine Production Lines
SinoPharm Group's chairman said testing is "in the last kilometer of a long march."
Oct 20th, 2020
General manager of the Nokia factory in Romania.
Nokia to Build Cell Network on the Moon
The 4G communications system will be deployed on a lunar lander to the moon's surface in late 2022.
Oct 20th, 2020
Robert and Dorothy Brockman attend an intimate al fresco dinner.
Software Billionaire Charged in $2B Tax Fraud Scheme
Prosecutors say it is the largest tax fraud case against an American in history.
Oct 16th, 2020
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, left, is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels.
EU Leaders Divided Over New Climate Goals for 2030
The discord comes just months before the first ever European climate law is adopted.
Oct 15th, 2020