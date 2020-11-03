Last Evacuation from Southeast Texas Train Derailment Lifted

Nov 3rd, 2020
Associated Press
Train derailment in Mauriceville, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020.
Associated Press

MAURICEVILLE, Texas (AP) — The last evacuation order has been lifted from the Southeast Texas vicinity of a freight train derailment that occurred last week, officials said Monday.

Schools near the derailment site will reopen Tuesday for the first time since they were closed after the Thursday morning derailment near Mauriceville, close to the Louisiana border, Orange County officials said.

There were no reports of injuries from the accident on the Kansas City Southern line, but the leakage of corrosive material prompted the evacuation order.

