Synopsys Buying Ansys in $35 Billion Deal

The buyout would join two big automation and engineering software companies.

Associated Press
Jan 16, 2024
Agreement
iStock

Synopsys is buying Ansys in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $35 billion, the first big buyout attempt of the year that would join two big automation and engineering software companies.

Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share.

"This transformative combination brings together each company's highly complementary capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today's engineers and give them unprecedented insight into the performance of their products," Ansys CEO Ajei Gopal said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

The companies said that their businesses complement one another and the acquisition will enhance Synopsys' Silicon to Systems strategy both across the core electronic design automation segment and in other areas such as automotive, aerospace and industrial, where Ansys has an established presence and successful go-to-market experience.

Ansys is heavily involved in automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing. The biggest customers for Synopsys include Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, designing chips for a multitude of sectors.

Analysts with Baird this month pointed out tremendous growth in the sector, highlighting Synopsis.

The deal could point to strengthening sentiment for big acquisitions in tech, potentially setting the stage for more buyouts in 2024.

The two companies hac already been working closely together for about seven years, which Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi called a "partnership."

Shareholders of Ansys, based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, are expected to own about 16.5% of the combined company.

The deal is expected to close by the first half of 2025. It still needs approval from Ansys shareholders.

Latest in Software
In this image taken from video made available by House of Commons, Paul Patterson, director of Fujitsu Services Ltd, gives evidence to the Business and Trade Committee at the Houses of Parliament, London, Tuesday Jan. 16, 2024.
Fujitsu Apologizes for Faulty System That Caused Hundreds of Wrongful Convictions
January 16, 2024
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
The Rise of Visualization Software and HMI Tech in Accelerating Digital Transformation
January 12, 2024
The headquarters of German software maker SAP is seen, Nov. 5, 2003, in Walldorf near Heidelberg, Germany.
SAP Fined More Than $220 Million to Resolve U.S. Bribery Allegations
January 11, 2024
Mendix Original
Siemens, AWS Join Forces to Democratize Generative AI in Software Development
January 10, 2024
Related Stories
Mobile Tech In Plant
Software
Navigating the New Wave of Manufacturing Technology
The Exterior view of VMware headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2007.
Software
Broadcom Planning to Complete Deal for $69 Billion Acquisition of VMWare
Far Sounder Mr Peasy
Software
Case Study: Sonar Systems Manufacturer Cuts Material Planning Time by 90% with MRP Software
Weld Cockpit functions in FASTSUITE E2
Software
CENIT Paves Way to Autonomous Offline Programming
More in Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 15, 2024
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840
Industry 4.0
The Rise of Visualization Software and HMI Tech in Accelerating Digital Transformation
How these tools are driving process optimization and competitiveness by improving collaboration.
January 12, 2024
The headquarters of German software maker SAP is seen, Nov. 5, 2003, in Walldorf near Heidelberg, Germany.
Laws & Regulations
SAP Fined More Than $220 Million to Resolve U.S. Bribery Allegations
The company delivered gifts to officials, like cash payments, political contributions and luxury goods purchased during shopping trips.
January 11, 2024
Mendix Original
Artificial Intelligence
Siemens, AWS Join Forces to Democratize Generative AI in Software Development
Siemens plans to integrate Amazon Bedrock into its Mendix low-code development platform.
January 10, 2024
I Stock 1173740499
Software
Why User Stories Matter in Cyber-Physical Manufacturing
These documents help ensure that manufacturing teams are all working toward the same goal.
January 9, 2024
Ap23355686369093
Software
Insider Q&A: The Biggest Misconceptions About AI?
AI pioneer says public discourse on intelligent machines must give 'proper respect to human agency.'
December 28, 2023
A Rite Aid sign is displayed on the facade of a store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 23, 2023. Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition technology for five years over allegations that a surveillance system it used incorrectly identified potential shoplifters, especially Black, Latino, Asian or female shoppers. The deal announced late Tuesday, Dec. 19, settles Federal Trade Commission charges that the struggling drugstore chain didn’t do enough to prevent harm to its customers and implement “reasonable procedures,” the government agency said.
Software
Rite Aid Banned from Using Facial Recognition
The retailer faced allegations that its surveillance system was used incorrectly to identify potential shoplifters.
December 21, 2023
9 Warning Signs
Software
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Here are some unmistakable signs that indicate it's time to make the move.
December 14, 2023
Space Machines Company is using solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator as a Service portfolio of industry software to design, simulate and manufacture its Optimus Orbital servicing vehicle to provide in-space transportation and logistics services.
Aerospace
Space Machines Uses Siemens Xcelerator to Develop Orbital Servicing Vehicle
The 270kg Optimus will help taxi commercial satellites into their orbital paths.
December 4, 2023
Risk Management
Supply Chain
Asset Risk Management Doesn't Have to Be All or Nothing
Tools and strategies have evolved to provide unique approaches to asset management challenges.
November 29, 2023
Amazon Logo Ap
Artificial Intelligence
Fake AI-Generated Woman Causes Conference Speakers to Back Out
Leaders at Microsoft and Amazon were set to speak until they learned at least one woman on the agenda did not exist.
November 28, 2023
The Exterior view of VMware headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2007.
Software
Broadcom Planning to Complete Deal for $69 Billion Acquisition of VMWare
It is one of the biggest technology deals ever.
November 22, 2023
Far Sounder Mr Peasy
Software
Case Study: Sonar Systems Manufacturer Cuts Material Planning Time by 90% with MRP Software
Marine navigation device manufacturer FarSounder turned to MRP software to help with the complexities of inventory management and procurement.
November 17, 2023
This Feb. 12, 2015 file photo shows the logo of French car maker Renault seen in a press conference held in Paris, France.
Automotive
Renault Has Ambitious Goals After Combining EVs, Software Into Single Company
The company says it will "democratize" the market for battery-powered cars in Europe.
November 16, 2023
Weld Cockpit functions in FASTSUITE E2
Software
CENIT Paves Way to Autonomous Offline Programming
The AI-based release of 3D simulation software FASTSUITE E2 takes robot simulation to a new level.
November 16, 2023