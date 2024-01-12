The Rise of Visualization Software and HMI Tech in Accelerating Digital Transformation

How these tools are driving process optimization and competitiveness by improving collaboration.

Susan BurtchPaul Haikal
Jan 12, 2024
Businessman Touching Upgrade 525018088 5760x3840

Enterprises face several challenges related to digital transformation. Connectivity is a significant problem due to legacy technology silos, differing data formats and a lack of interoperability. Digging into connectivity issues, in many instances, machines on the plant floor have air gaps, making it extremely difficult to extract data to move processes to the cloud to perform analytics, derive intelligence and add business value.

There are multiple reasons why air gaps exist. One might be intentional security measures to isolate devices, preventing them from establishing an external connection with other computers or network devices. Air gaps could also exist because there is no network switch connecting IT and OT devices, keeping them from talking to each other. In many cases, air gaps exist due to the lack of standards and APIs that enable systems to interface with each other.

Cost is another legacy barrier to digital transformation, as these initiatives often require significant investments in technology, enterprise level licensing, specialized talent and improving infrastructure.

Technical debt often impacts older facilities using legacy systems and processes not easily integrated with new digital solutions. Migrating away from these systems can be complex and time-consuming. The cost of the infrastructure improvements and the actual products on top of that alone is substantial, so balancing these costs with the expected returns can be a challenge, especially for smaller organizations.

Confronting the Skills Gap

As the older workforce retires, knowledge gaps can emerge. This presents a challenge for organizations to focus on onboarding and attempt to advance digital transformation. Modern HMI visualization technologies shortens the onboarding process, accelerates digital transformation, and provides opportunities for new staff with different skill sets that better align with modern HMI visualization technologies. Furthermore, there are opportunities to uplevel existing experts through training for them to be fully conversant with new products and technologies.

IT-OT convergence is a common issue to be considered when organizations are looking to advance digital transformation using HMI and visualization software because it involves aligning different objectives, technologies, cultures and security considerations. Overcoming these limitations requires careful planning, collaboration and a strategic approach to bridge the gap between IT and OT domains.

The smoother the IT-OT convergence is, the tighter those teams collaborate, the more likely that the end customer is going to be successful.

Scalability presets yet another challenge as it involves careful planning, resource allocation, cost management and technical considerations. Organizations must address these factors to ensure scalability of their digital systems to meet growing demands and perform optimally under heavy loads for long-term success.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

There are several specific qualities and features particularly important in visualization and HMI platforms that accelerate digital transformation in manufacturing, not only in terms of production, but also with design and maintenance.

Manufacturers are constantly looking to minimize downtime, maximize the production of good products and eliminate bad products and wastage. On the production side, HMI is the key interface that provides operators with a live snapshot of what is going on in a machine, production line or system. HMI essentially connects the plant floor, the machine, the system, the production line and any higher-level channels that might be used for data analytics.

Driving this connection is visualization software, the beating heart of operations. The data collected needs to be presented to operators in a format that’s understandable and actionable, with outputs customized to deliver data appropriately for a particular operation. Extensibility is a major factor in this. Traditionally, HMI was seen as having a specific function or role on the plant floor when it came to digital transformation. However, this evolved with the advent of Industry 4.0 and the connected enterprise, when fully integrated systems became of paramount importance, and the evolution into Industry 5.0.

It is here the flexibility, scalability and extensibility of visualization software, the ability to communicate to multiple controllers and multiple systems, becomes a primary enabler for digital transformation using IoT protocols. OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) or Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) would be prime examples.

Access to historic data is a crucial factor on the runtime side, essentially digitizing what used to be tracked manually on the plant floor. A core consideration when selecting visualization software is an integrated data logger or historian that allows data to be digitally historized, with access provided to operators as needed to operators, as well as to higher-level systems at the enterprise.

Real World Collaboration

Moving to the design side of manufacturing, HMI and visualization software accelerates digital transformation by delivering a collaborative development environment and the ability to leverage SaaS cloud-based tools to enable new business models. End users can be connected with their design development team, often consisting of multiple designers working on the project simultaneously, enabling collaboration, flexibility, security and transparency, regardless of location.

HMI tools also allow developers collaborating on code to use a centralized repository like GitHub for code management and version control. It integrates design tools and code within an HMI interface, enabling collaboration. Users can merge changes seamlessly, avoiding duplication of efforts.

The centralized environment provides a comprehensive view of project status, change history and version control, which aid transparency. HMI tools enable OEMs to collaborate externally as well as with customers or partners to share ideas, troubleshoot and evaluate applications. Designers benefit from creating reusable code libraries in this repository, promoting trust and efficiency. They can easily incorporate trusted code modules into their applications, enhancing differentiation

Finally, HMI and visualization also support digital transformation with machinery maintenance, empowering operators with remote access. Issues can be flagged, and notifications sent to maintenance engineers, and integrated chat tools and screensharing capabilities connect on-site operators with remote technicians to relay issues and maintenance solutions. Together, they identify and make changes, saving these changes in the cloud repository for updated application versions.

Looking ahead, as OEMs and system integrators look to adjust their business models or create new ones and build the infrastructure to support cloud-based connectivity and monetize that, there are opportunities for them to partner with automation solution providers. While HMI tools and visualization software are central to the digital transformation of manufacturing, other tools are essential to form a complete system. Embracing these technologies is necessary for manufacturers to optimize operations, enhance quality, reduce costs and stay competitive in today's data-driven world.

Latest in Industry 4.0
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
January 8, 2024
Digital Illustration Of Computer Network 000069214479 Medium
Plant-Floor Computing Demands on the Rise
December 12, 2023
Mobile Tech In Plant
Navigating the New Wave of Manufacturing Technology
December 8, 2023
Robot Programmer
Manufacturing Needs an Upgrade
December 5, 2023
Related Stories
Digital Illustration Of Computer Network 000069214479 Medium
Industry 4.0
Plant-Floor Computing Demands on the Rise
Protection Background Technology Security 524882074 701x502 (1)
Industry 4.0
Put the Risk Management Spreadsheets to Bed
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Six Digital Transformation KPIs to Help Measure Success
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Industry 4.0
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsored
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
This exclusive new video podcast teaches you how to stay on schedule, and maximize the safety and reliability of your systems in the process.
January 10, 2024
Mobile Tech In Plant
Software
Navigating the New Wave of Manufacturing Technology
As Industry 5.0 continues to evolve, manufacturing is poised for a future marked by greater growth and productivity.
December 8, 2023
Robot Programmer
Cybersecurity
Manufacturing Needs an Upgrade
This shift is not just about quantum developments, but also the need for greater agility and backward-compatible cryptography.
December 5, 2023
Data Center
Artificial Intelligence
A Possible Solution to Data Center Power Needs
The energy-intensive nature of generative AI is compounding the data center power predicament.
December 5, 2023
Io T
IOT
The Keys to Seamless IoT Integrations
With change being a constant in the manufacturing world, adapting to the changes becomes significantly more important.
November 19, 2023
Ep61tn
Video
Security Breach: 'There's A Train Wreck Coming'
Quantum Computing is not a future need - how it impacts (positively and negatively) everything you secure.
October 5, 2023
Ep58
Video
Security Breach: How Hackers Are Targeting Vehicles and Fleets
EV charging stations, telematics and infotainment offer tremendous benefits — and security vulnerabilities.
September 21, 2023
Mfg Data
Industry 4.0
Six Digital Transformation KPIs to Help Measure Success
Manufacturers select metrics that often provide little insight - measuring technology uptake rather than the transformation's results.
September 11, 2023
Hand Touching To Tablet And Virtual Artificial Intelligence With Cloud Technology Transformation Cloud Technology Management Big Data Include Business Strategy , Customer Service 1221829701 727x484
Artificial Intelligence
How Manufacturers Can Ensure AI Model Quality
Like other types of businesses, manufacturers face challenges building high quality AI and delivering ROI on these initiatives.
August 30, 2023
Ep55tn
Video
Security Breach: Knowing 'What Is Good'
Using data to break down silos, reverse engineer outcomes, and identify emerging threats like WormGPT.
August 24, 2023
Groundbreaking 1050x350
Operations
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Breaks Ground on New Electric Facility
The facility will support the growing demand for electric lift trucks and warehouse products.
August 24, 2023
Ep54
Video
Security Breach: 'The Edge Always Goes to the Attacker'
Embracing the "not if, but when" mindset when forming plans and selecting OT security tools.
August 18, 2023
From left, Jim Noble, Mike Klote and Yi Wang from the University of Missouri College of Engineering examine equipment in one of the college's two existing manufacturing core labs.
Industry 4.0
Empowering Students to Succeed in the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’
Mizzou researchers are using a $1M grant to create learning experiences to help future engineers.
August 17, 2023
Machines I Stock 1490955429
Industry 4.0
Why “Who” Matters: Workforce Tracking & Optimization in Manufacturing
Many factories still use offline operator logs or simple spreadsheets to track operator activities—if they are tracked at all.
August 15, 2023
Ds Engineers At Computer
Industry 4.0
Simulia Transforms Simulation Landscape, Empowering Small Companies
The approach allows smaller companies to take advantage of simulation early in the design phase.
August 15, 2023