You Don’t Have to Inspect Every Egg: Building Quality Through Six Sigma

Six Sigma isn’t just a methodology. It’s a mindset that leadership must champion.

Tim Shoemaker, Distinguished Product Manager, Epicor
Sep 5, 2025
Six Sigma
iStock.com/designer491

Ever opened a carton of eggs at the grocery store and checked for cracks or defects? Most of us do, ensuring the eggs are not cracked and meet our quality expectations. 

But you do not inspect every single egg individually. So, at what point do you decide whether the whole carton is good to purchase? 

That’s Six Sigma in action: A structured approach to process improvement that leverages data and statistical analysis to minimize defects and reduce variability in operations, such as picking a carton where all the eggs look intact.

What is Six Sigma? 

Six Sigma is a data-driven methodology that originated at Motorola in the mid-1980s and gained widespread traction thanks to GE in the 1990s. Rooted in statistics, it focuses on reducing defects and improving quality.

By convention, Six Sigma is defined as 3.4 defects per one million opportunities (DPMO) after accounting for a 1.5 sigma mean shift – that’s a 99.99966% yield. That is like running a million brake pads and only three fail. Most of us would take those odds. 

Think of Six Sigma as tightening the range until defects are nearly impossible. At lower Sigma levels, variation is wide, so the process strays from the target, and errors are common. As you move up the Sigma scale, that variation shrinks. By the time you reach Six Sigma, the process is so tightly controlled that defects only happen at the extreme edges. 

This means manufacturers can rely on sample testing, pushing a few parts to breaking points with, say, heat, vibration or stress, rather than relying on exhaustive inspection. This approach saves time, reduces waste and ensures consistency from the start.

Designing for Quality, Not Just Inspecting It

We see Six Sigma most often in the automotive industry and for good reason. Early in my career, I worked in manufacturing as a computer software professional. In the late 1980s, I attended a conference where a major automaker presented how they were designing parts to fail less than once in one million. 

They produced millions of brake pads, and inspecting each one individually wasn’t realistic. To do so would be tedious, time-consuming and, frankly, unnecessary if the product is designed consistently. 

So, they shifted from reactive inspection to proactive design. Instead of relying on an exhaustive examination, they began to create their processes to ensure quality from the start. They began by measuring the thickness of a sample batch of brake pads, then applied statistical analysis to verify consistency across different production runs. 

The fewer defects they had, the closer they began to move across that scale to achieve the highest levels of consistency. It was revolutionary. 

Six Sigma Isn’t Always The Goal

Six Sigma’s principles apply across virtually every manufacturing sector. But pursuing Six Sigma in low-risk or low-cost industries can be overkill as the cost to achieve it may outweigh the benefit. 

Take plastic injection molding: Once the process is dialed in with steady temperatures, good materials and reliable molds, you can crank out identical parts all day. But if you make 100 parts and five come back bad, that’s 5% scrap. That level of performance is roughly Two Sigma. While far from Six Sigma, it might still meet business goals depending on cost, safety and industry requirements. 

Before DMAIC, Start with Data

Whether you're running a machine shop or managing a molding operation, the goal remains the same: Achieve consistent quality through controlled processes. So how do you begin working toward any Sigma level?

Six Sigma follows the DMAIC strategy:

  • Define the problem
  • Measure performance
  • Analyze root causes
  • Improve processes
  • Control outcomes

But before you even start DMAIC, there’s an extra “D” to consider – Data. 

Start by scrutinizing the data you have. Software solutions play a vital role in helping make manufacturers’ data accessible and actionable. 

Use your ERP or MES to gather reliable production metrics and validate that your data reflects what is actually happening on the floor. Your team can utilize tools like dashboards, advanced quality modules and statistical analysis features to monitor performance and drive continuous improvement.

Clean data leads to smart output, while bad data causes chaos. Without clean data, your definition, measurement and analysis may be flawed, and your results unreliable. 

Smart Tools Need Smart Input

Accurate data is the foundation of any successful Six Sigma initiative. It’s also what’s powering the next manufacturing revolution: Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

Together, Six Sigma and AI represent a powerful combination that complement one another, each improving processes by reducing variability and finding patterns to make highly accurate predictions. With AI enhancing data insights and Six Sigma ensuring process control, manufacturers are better equipped than ever to deliver consistent, high-quality products.

Your Strongest Quality Tool? Your Team.

Still, no matter how advanced the tools become, one principle remains unchanged: It all starts with your people. 

I will often ask customers, “How many people are on your quality control team?” They might say three or four. Then I will ask, “How many people work on your floor?” To which they might say 150. And that’s the real answer. 

While you absolutely need that quality control manager to lead, every single person has a responsibility to maintain and analyze the quality of the products you are producing. 

Six Sigma isn’t just a methodology; it’s a mindset that leadership must champion. When everyone owns quality, Six Sigma becomes part of the culture, not just a project.

So, my advice? Build quality into the process, back it with good data, and make it everyone’s job. Do that, and you won’t need to check every egg in the carton.

Tim ShoemakerTim ShoemakerEpicor

Latest in Software
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
September 5, 2025
Coding
Research Shows How a Shifting Landscape is Driving SBOMs
August 28, 2025
Ransomware
Chip Makers See A 6X Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Ransomware Losses
August 14, 2025
The AOL logo is shown on a wall of the company's New York office, on Monday, May 12, 2008.
AOL is Finally Shutting Down its Dial-up Internet Service
August 12, 2025
Related Stories
Coding
Software
Research Shows How a Shifting Landscape is Driving SBOMs
Ransomware
Software
Chip Makers See A 6X Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Ransomware Losses
The AOL logo is shown on a wall of the company's New York office, on Monday, May 12, 2008.
Software
AOL is Finally Shutting Down its Dial-up Internet Service
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Software
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
September 5, 2025
Ransomware
Software
Chip Makers See A 6X Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Ransomware Losses
State-sponsored and global hacking groups are waging war against the semiconductor industry.
August 14, 2025
The AOL logo is shown on a wall of the company's New York office, on Monday, May 12, 2008.
Software
AOL is Finally Shutting Down its Dial-up Internet Service
The once prominent service is pulling the plug at the end of September.
August 12, 2025
5 Ways Software Helps Manufacturers Win More Business
Software
5 Ways Software Helps Manufacturers Win More Business
Being able to quickly respond to customer demand, inquiries, and requirements is a surefire way to win more business. Here are five ways software helps you do it.
August 11, 2025
Coding
Oracle
CISA Offers Insight on New, Ongoing Microsoft Vulnerabilities
The advisories cover administrative access permissions and malware detection.
August 7, 2025
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity's Expanding Footprint in the Industrial Renaissance
Progress forges complex vulnerabilities in a battle where the stakes are nothing less than global production.
August 6, 2025
Egl Vaughan
MRPeasy
Precision Engineering Company Cuts Administrative Load by 70%
Allied Global Engineering is a multinational engineering group with ambitious plans to unify long-standing engineering businesses in the UK. A recent initiative is setting the stage for sustainable growth and increased efficiency.
August 6, 2025
Good Vibes Clean
MRPeasy
Natural Cleaner Manufacturer Cuts Delivery Times with Smarter Planning
Ymani Efunyale started making her own cleaning product after her toddler experienced a bad asthma attack triggered by a store-bought cleaner. Today, she ships her products all over the US—and here’s how she manages it all.
August 6, 2025
Cloud
Software
Embracing the Cloud in OT
OT leadership usually doesn't understand the new challenges their cybersecurity teams will face.
July 30, 2025
Two Young Confident Workers By Pressmaster
Software
Forecasting in ERP: A Practical Tool for Manufacturers to Plan Ahead
Embedded solutions are solving complex challenges.
July 25, 2025
Software
Scott Ryan
Sr. Consultant, Cetec ERP
July 25, 2025
Microsoft Hjbc
Software
Responding to Microsoft Sharepoint Vulnerabilities
Industry experts assess the ongoing cat-and-mouse game.
July 24, 2025
Handshake
Software
Propel Software Partners with Razorleaf to Deliver PLM Integration to PDM, ERP
The combined solution looks to improve information flow and reduce process friction.
July 23, 2025
The hull of the superyacht Bayesian, which sank near Palermo, Sicily, on August 19, 2024, is taken to the shipyard in Termini Imerese, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Software
Hewlett Packard Owed Nearly $1 Billion from Late Tech Tycoon's Estate, Court Says
The decision comes nearly a year after Mike Lynch was killed when his superyacht sank.
July 22, 2025
Ap25191516997588
Software
Microsoft Issues Emergency Fix for SharePoint Software
Hackers have used the vulnerability to carry out widespread attacks on businesses.
July 21, 2025