Make Manufacturing.net a "Preferred Source" on Google

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 11, 2025
Google
iStock.com/bigtunaonline

Google announced the launch of "Preferred Sources" in the U.S. and India. The feature allows users to select their favorite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from sites they follow.

By selecting Preferred Sources, users will see more of that site's articles displayed within Google's Top Stories.

To make Manufacturing.net a preferred source, log into your Google account and then click this link. Then type "Manufacturing.net" into the search box and select the box next to our logo.

Users can also follow this process:

  • Search for a topic that is in the news
  • Click the icon to the right of Top Stories

Top Stories

  • Type "Manufacturing.net" into the search bar and select the box next to our logo.

Manufacturing net

  • Click "reload results" in the bottom right corner to see more content from our website

