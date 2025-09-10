Canadian Manufacturer Eyes New Mexico for First U.S. Facility

The project could bring dozens of jobs and over $50M in economic impact to the Land of Enchantment

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 10, 2025
Steel
iStock.com/Byjeng

Canadian steel processing and manufacturing company Endurance Technologies, Inc. (ETI) will evaluate Las Cruces, New Mexico as the site of its first U.S. facility. 

The project could bring dozens of jobs and over $50 million in economic impact to New Mexico.

According to New Mexico's Economic Development Department (EDD), ETI wants a new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities into the U.S. and to host existing and potential clients. EDD added that Las Cruces has emerged as a leading candidate in a multistate, monthslong site selection process.

While the project is still under consideration, ETI expects to hire approximately 40 employees within five years. The company projects an investment exceeding $11 million in the first three years, with total forecasted capital expenditures above $18 million and an estimated economic output over $50 million.

Should ETI pick Las Cruces for its new site, it would result in the purchase of an existing, currently vacant building that occupies 45,050 square feet on approximately 15 acres of land located at the City of Las Cruces’ Innovation & Industrial Park.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and in business for over 30 years, ETI services the oil and gas, agriculture, mining, forestry and industrial industries. 

Latest in Operations
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
September 5, 2025
Steel
Canadian Manufacturer Eyes New Mexico for First U.S. Facility
September 10, 2025
Hapman
Bulk Material Handling Maker to Increase Manufacturing Area by 35%
September 10, 2025
Automation Direct 2
BRX PLC DC I/O and Pluggable Option Modules
September 10, 2025
Related Stories
Caracol's New Headquarters in Austin, TX.
Operations
Caracol Expands U.S. Operations with New Headquarters in Austin
Hapman
Operations
Bulk Material Handling Maker to Increase Manufacturing Area by 35%
BAE Systems' 247,000-square-foot engineering and product development facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Operations
BAE Systems Opens New Engineering Facility in Minneapolis
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsor Content
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 9, 2025
Hapman
Operations
Bulk Material Handling Maker to Increase Manufacturing Area by 35%
The company plans to add 18,500 square feet of manufacturing space.
September 10, 2025
Automation Direct 2
Operations
BRX PLC DC I/O and Pluggable Option Modules
These expand BRX PLC communication capabilities, support higher-voltage systems and provide diagnostics.
September 10, 2025
Motion
Operations
Motion Unveils Lube Caddy
Unique and efficient solution streamlines manual lubrication operations.
September 10, 2025
Bokers
Operations
Made-to-Order Precision Stamped Components for Insert Molding
Delivering mission-critical performance for industries from aerospace to medical to power generation and more.
September 10, 2025
BAE Systems' 247,000-square-foot engineering and product development facility in Maple Grove, Minnesota.
Operations
BAE Systems Opens New Engineering Facility in Minneapolis
The new 247,000 square-foot facility will develop advanced capabilities to warfighters.
September 10, 2025
Rite Hite
Operations
Fast Security Doors for Facility Exteriors
These doors combine exceptional speed, robust double-walled aluminum construction and advanced safety features.
September 10, 2025
Hitachi
Operations
Hitachi Rail Opens $100M Lighthouse Digital Factory in U.S.
The facility will deliver up to 20 rail cars per month.
September 10, 2025
A giant ladle glows red after pouring molten iron in to a vessel inside the basic oxygen furnace as part of the processes of making steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Granite City, Ill.
Operations
U.S. Steel to End Production at Illinois Plant
But it does not plan to lay off any of the roughly 800 workers there or reduce their pay.
September 9, 2025
Us Strategic Metals
Operations
U.S. Metals Company Signs $500M Investment Deal with Pakistan
The company is focused on producing and recycling critical minerals.
September 8, 2025
Early and informed planning around water and wastewater systems is becoming essential for industrial project delivery. Successful outcomes increasingly depend on how well industrial owners, engineers, municipalities, and regulators align to identify and resolve hidden infrastructure risks before they delay or derail projects.
Operations
Why Wastewater Planning Is Now a Front-End Priority for Industrial Growth
Solving for water has become a core strategic priority for manufacturers.
September 8, 2025
Advance Lifts Sized
Operations
The Lift & Turn (PM) and (PP) Series Scissor Lifts
Optimized lift and turn units for independent lifting and rotating functions.
September 8, 2025
Semiconductors
Operations
Amkor Announces New Site for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Test Facility
The company expects to begin production in early 2028.
September 5, 2025
Thejtsite Dji 0731
Operations
Pennsylvania Steel Fabricator Adding New Facility
The expansion will help the company meet “strong demand” across its product lineup.
September 3, 2025
The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is seen on March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga.
Operations
South Korean Government Expresses 'Concern and Regret' Over Hyundai Raid
The raid resulted from a monthslong investigation into allegations of illegal hiring at the site.
September 5, 2025