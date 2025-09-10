Canadian Manufacturer Eyes New Mexico for First U.S. Facility

Canadian steel processing and manufacturing company Endurance Technologies, Inc. (ETI) will evaluate Las Cruces, New Mexico as the site of its first U.S. facility.

The project could bring dozens of jobs and over $50 million in economic impact to New Mexico.

According to New Mexico's Economic Development Department (EDD), ETI wants a new manufacturing facility to expand its production capabilities into the U.S. and to host existing and potential clients. EDD added that Las Cruces has emerged as a leading candidate in a multistate, monthslong site selection process.

While the project is still under consideration, ETI expects to hire approximately 40 employees within five years. The company projects an investment exceeding $11 million in the first three years, with total forecasted capital expenditures above $18 million and an estimated economic output over $50 million.

Should ETI pick Las Cruces for its new site, it would result in the purchase of an existing, currently vacant building that occupies 45,050 square feet on approximately 15 acres of land located at the City of Las Cruces’ Innovation & Industrial Park.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and in business for over 30 years, ETI services the oil and gas, agriculture, mining, forestry and industrial industries.