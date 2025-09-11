Milwaukee Tool's $42M Expansion in Wisconsin to Create 300 Jobs

Milwaukee Tool plans to invest $42 million to expand its facility in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and the the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced.

The company announced its purchase of the 22-acre property at 100 Heritage Reserve in 2024. Over the next several years, it expects the expansion to create approximately 300 jobs.

WEDC will support the project with up to $4.5 million in performance-based funding, adding to its partnership with Milwaukee Tool that dates back to 2016 and includes over $75 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits.

Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $420 million in capital expenditures and expanded its Wisconsin workforce from 900 employees in 2016 to more than 4,000. The company has also established advanced research and development and manufacturing operations in Brookfield, Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Mukwonago and Sun Prairie.

Founded in Milwaukee in 1924, Milwaukee Tool develops job site solutions for the construction trades worldwide. Headquartered in Brookfield, the company specializes in cordless power tools, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, time-saving accessories and innovative hand tools.