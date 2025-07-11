Germany-based Butting, a global stainless steel pipe manufacturer, plans to establish its North American headquarters and first United States production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama as part of a $61 million growth project.

Butting will build the new Alabama facility on a 50-plus acre site in the established Loxley industrial corridor. The company plans to carry out the investment in two phases and expects to create up to 100 jobs.

Butting, founded in 1777 and headquartered in Knesebeck, Germany, produces stainless steel pipe technology, clad pipes, customized spools and components, as well as cryogenic pipe and valve technology systems. The company also has operations in Finland, Brazil, Canada and China.

“Our decision to locate in Baldwin County was driven by the area’s overall attractiveness to live and work, a skilled labor force, proximity to key transportation routes and welcoming business environment,” Butting USA CEO and Managing Director Adrian Rochofski said.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on establishing Butting’s North American headquarters, engineering functions, the fabrication of high-quality stainless-steel spools, components and cryogenic pipe systems.

Phase 2 will see a vertical integration buildout of the U.S. production operations, integrating two stainless steel welded pipe mills, expansion to further cryogenic production portfolio and expanded fabrication capabilities.

Butting expects to break ground on Phase 1 this fall, with construction and hiring ramping up in the next few weeks.