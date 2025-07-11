German Steel Pipe Maker Picks Alabama for HQ, Production Facility

The $61 million project looks to create 100 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 11, 2025
Germany-based Butting, a global stainless steel pipe manufacturer, plans to establish its North American headquarters and first United States production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama as part of a $61 million growth project.
Germany-based Butting, a global stainless steel pipe manufacturer, plans to establish its North American headquarters and first United States production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama as part of a $61 million growth project.
Butting

Butting, a German stainless steel pipe manufacturer, announced plans to establish its North American headquarters and first U.S. production facility in Baldwin County, Alabama as part of a $61 million expansion project.

Butting will build the new Alabama facility on a 50-plus acre site in the established Loxley industrial corridor. The company plans to carry out the investment in two phases and expects to create up to 100 jobs.

Butting, founded in 1777 and headquartered in Knesebeck, Germany, produces stainless steel pipe technology, clad pipes, customized spools and components, as well as cryogenic pipe and valve technology systems. The company also has operations in Finland, Brazil, Canada and China.

“Our decision to locate in Baldwin County was driven by the area’s overall attractiveness to live and work, a skilled labor force, proximity to key transportation routes and welcoming business environment,” Butting USA CEO and Managing Director Adrian Rochofski said.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on establishing Butting’s North American headquarters, engineering functions, the fabrication of high-quality stainless-steel spools, components and cryogenic pipe systems.

Phase 2 will see a vertical integration buildout of the U.S. production operations, integrating two stainless steel welded pipe mills, expansion to further cryogenic production portfolio and expanded fabrication capabilities.

Butting expects to break ground on Phase 1 this fall, with construction and hiring ramping up in the next few weeks.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 11, 2025
I Stock 914855976 6822488c12410
Metalworking Supplier Plans First North American Factory
July 11, 2025
The sunrise in Columbus, Ohio along the Scioto River.
Global Manufacturing's Strategic Frontier: The Columbus Advantage
July 11, 2025
Kervan Ground Breaking 1
Turkish Candy Company to Establish U.S. Production in Pennsylvania
July 11, 2025
Related Stories
Checkpoint Mexico Building
Operations
American RFID Provider Opens New Factory in Mexico
Dow
Operations
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Operations
Trumps Drop 'Made in the USA' Label for New Phone
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 11, 2025
I Stock 914855976 6822488c12410
Operations
Metalworking Supplier Plans First North American Factory
Eurocharm Group plans to build a production and distribution hub in South Carolina.
July 11, 2025
The sunrise in Columbus, Ohio along the Scioto River.
Operations
Global Manufacturing's Strategic Frontier: The Columbus Advantage
The hidden powerhouse transforming international manufacturing strategies.
July 11, 2025
Kervan Ground Breaking 1
Operations
Turkish Candy Company to Establish U.S. Production in Pennsylvania
The $20 million project is expected to create about 40 jobs.
July 11, 2025
The South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina.
Operations
International Manufacturers Bet Big on South Carolina's Economic Future
Global manufacturers converge on South Carolina, sparking economic transformation.
July 11, 2025
The Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, June 30, 2025.
Operations
Missouri Governor Repeals Paid Sick Leave Law Approved Last Year by Voters
But Missouri voters could get a second chance.
July 11, 2025
I Stock 686756190
Operations
Sumitomo Expands, Adds Jobs in Kentucky to Make Electric Wiring Harnesses
The company plans to add new equipment to make electrical connectors for the auto industry.
July 10, 2025
M1A2T Abrams main battle tanks fire during a military live-fire shooting training in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Operations
Taiwan's President Watches Live-Fire Drills With New U.S.-Made Tanks
Taiwan has contracted to buy 108 of the latest-model tanks from the U.S.
July 10, 2025
Checkpoint Mexico Building
Operations
American RFID Provider Opens New Factory in Mexico
The company expects the $40 million investment to create 100 jobs.
July 10, 2025
Varda Space Industries has expanded to a new lab space in El Segundo, Calif.
Operations
Varda Announces $187M in Series C Funding to Make Medicines in Space
The El Segundo-based start-up is building infrastructure to support manufacturing in microgravity.
July 10, 2025
A shelf of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a market in Homestead, Pa., Feb. 24, 2025.
Operations
Ferrero Plans to Buy Cereal Maker WK Kellogg for $3.1B
The agreement includes manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Kellogg's cereals.
July 10, 2025
Filter King's new Lehigh Valley manufacturing and distribution facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Operations
Filter King Picks Pennsylvania for Third U.S. Factory
The company has opened three U.S. factories in less than two years.
July 9, 2025
The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 is displayed during a Samsung preview event in New York, Monday, July 7, 2025.
Operations
Samsung Unveils its New Line of Foldable Devices
The company also announced an expanded partnership with Google.
July 9, 2025
ABB's four new variants.
Operations
ABB Evolves Small Robot Family with Greater Speed, Precision and Choice
New generation available in four variants offers class-leading payloads.
July 9, 2025
Dow
Operations
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
The moves will affect about 800 jobs.
July 9, 2025