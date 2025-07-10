Checkpoint Systems, a provider of RFID technology and solutions, opened a new manufacturing facility in Mexico City. The facility places Checkpoint Systems closer to its customers, enabling faster response times and streamlined supply chain operations.

Checkpoint Systems expects the $40 million investment to create 100 jobs. The company added that the new facility's position would support retail and industry with high-quality inlays.

The 10,000-square-meter facility features advanced bonding, converting and personalization machines. It specializes in manufacturing blank, printed and encoded inlays, supporting an annual production capacity of 4.2 billion inlays.

The site also includes full printing and converting capabilities, allowing RFID products to be adapted for a wide range of industries, label formats and form factors.