American RFID Provider Opens New Factory in Mexico

The company expects the $40 million investment to create 100 jobs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jul 10, 2025
Checkpoint Mexico Building
Checkpoint Systems

Checkpoint Systems, a provider of RFID technology and solutions, opened a new manufacturing facility in Mexico City. The facility places Checkpoint Systems closer to its customers, enabling faster response times and streamlined supply chain operations. 

Checkpoint Systems expects the $40 million investment to create 100 jobs. The company added that the new facility's position would support retail and industry with high-quality inlays.

The 10,000-square-meter facility features advanced bonding, converting and personalization machines. It specializes in manufacturing blank, printed and encoded inlays, supporting an annual production capacity of 4.2 billion inlays. 

The site also includes full printing and converting capabilities, allowing RFID products to be adapted for a wide range of industries, label formats and form factors.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
M1A2T Abrams main battle tanks fire during a military live-fire shooting training in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Taiwan's President Watches Live-Fire Drills With New U.S.-Made Tanks
July 10, 2025
Checkpoint Mexico Building
American RFID Provider Opens New Factory in Mexico
July 10, 2025
Varda Space Industries has expanded to a new lab space in El Segundo, Calif.
Varda Announces $187M in Series C Funding to Make Medicines in Space
July 10, 2025
Related Stories
Dow
Operations
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
Eric Trump, Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, Patrick O'Brien and Donald Trump Jr., left to right, participate in the announcement of Trump Mobile, in New York's Trump Tower, Monday, June 16, 2025.
Operations
Trumps Drop 'Made in the USA' Label for New Phone
Linde
Operations
Linde's $400M Investment to Support Ammonia Production in Louisiana
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
M1A2T Abrams main battle tanks fire during a military live-fire shooting training in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, Thursday, July 10, 2025.
Operations
Taiwan's President Watches Live-Fire Drills With New U.S.-Made Tanks
Taiwan has contracted to buy 108 of the latest-model tanks from the U.S.
July 10, 2025
Varda Space Industries has expanded to a new lab space in El Segundo, Calif.
Operations
Varda Announces $187M in Series C Funding to Make Medicines in Space
The El Segundo-based start-up is building infrastructure to support manufacturing in microgravity.
July 10, 2025
A shelf of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a market in Homestead, Pa., Feb. 24, 2025.
Operations
Ferrero Plans to Buy Cereal Maker WK Kellogg for $3.1B
The agreement includes manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Kellogg's cereals.
July 10, 2025
Filter King's new Lehigh Valley manufacturing and distribution facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Operations
Filter King Picks Pennsylvania for Third U.S. Factory
The company has opened three U.S. factories in less than two years.
July 9, 2025
The new Galaxy Z Flip 7 is displayed during a Samsung preview event in New York, Monday, July 7, 2025.
Operations
Samsung Unveils its New Line of Foldable Devices
The company also announced an expanded partnership with Google.
July 9, 2025
ABB's four new variants.
Operations
ABB Evolves Small Robot Family with Greater Speed, Precision and Choice
New generation available in four variants offers class-leading payloads.
July 9, 2025
Dow
Operations
Dow to Shut Down Three Facilities
The moves will affect about 800 jobs.
July 9, 2025
Schneeberger is opening a new mineral casting facility in South Carolina. Mineral cast, also known as polymer concrete, combines quartz aggregate and industrial-grade epoxy in application-specific recipes to make machine bases like this.
Operations
Schneeberger Announces New Mineral Casting Factory, Jobs in South Carolina
The plant will be the company's first U.S. mineral cast production facility.
July 8, 2025
Nanotech Sized
Operations
Cool Touch Insulative Coat
Breakthrough thermal protection that defies extreme heat instantly.
July 8, 2025
Walmart's case-ready beef facility, Olathe, Kan.
Operations
Walmart Opens its First Beef Processing Plant
The Kansas facility will provide Angus beef cuts to stores throughout the Midwest.
July 8, 2025
In this Jan. 2024 photo provided by The Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Cattle Screwworms (COPEG), a worker drops New World screwworm fly larvae into a tray at a facility that breeds sterile flies in Pacora, Panama.
Operations
How the U.S.'s Plan to Fight a Pest with Billions of Flies Would Work
The government is preparing to breed the flies and dump them out of airplanes.
July 8, 2025
A jar of Smucker's preserves is displayed on Aug. 16, 2010 in Philadelphia.
Operations
Smucker Plans to Remove Artificial Colors from Jams, Other Products
The company said the majority of its products are already free of synthetic dyes.
July 8, 2025
RTX's Barracuda Mine Neutralizer.
Operations
RTX's Raytheon Demonstrates Autonomous Capabilities of its Barracuda Mine Neutralizer
Testing proves maturity as program moves closer to initial operational capability.
July 8, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be 68190cdee7f9a
Operations
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Compressor Manufacturer for $188M
The Italian company also has operations in North America, Brazil and India.
July 7, 2025