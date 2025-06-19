Green Bay Packaging Invests $1B in Arkansas Facility

The multi-year project could more than double the mill's current production capacity.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jun 19, 2025
Green Bay Packaging
Green Bay Packaging

Green Bay Packaging, a manufacturer of packaging solutions, announced a nearly $1 billion expansion to its existing Arkansas Kraft manufacturing facility in Morrilton.

According to the company, the multi-year project could more than double the mill's current production capacity.

Green Bay Packaging added that it expects the expansion to create 35 jobs. Positions will include operators, mechanics, electricians and engineers.

The expansion will upgrade the facility’s infrastructure and replace key process components, such as the recovery boiler and biomass boiler systems. Green Bay Packaging also plans to install an electric turbine generator to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

The company's presence in Arkansas also includes facilities in Plumerville, Conway and a separate site in Morrilton.

