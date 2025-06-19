Green Bay Packaging, a manufacturer of packaging solutions, announced a nearly $1 billion expansion to its existing Arkansas Kraft manufacturing facility in Morrilton.

According to the company, the multi-year project could more than double the mill's current production capacity.

Green Bay Packaging added that it expects the expansion to create 35 jobs. Positions will include operators, mechanics, electricians and engineers.

The expansion will upgrade the facility’s infrastructure and replace key process components, such as the recovery boiler and biomass boiler systems. Green Bay Packaging also plans to install an electric turbine generator to reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

The company's presence in Arkansas also includes facilities in Plumerville, Conway and a separate site in Morrilton.