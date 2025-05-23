Apple Has Had Few Incentives in the Past to Start Making iPhones in U.S.

It would take several years and cost billions of dollars to build new plants in the U.S.

Michael Liedtke
May 23, 2025
People visit an Apple store promoting its iPhone 16 at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, May 11, 2025.
People visit an Apple store promoting its iPhone 16 at an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Sunday, May 11, 2025.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Unhappy that Apple intends to source nearly all of its U.S. iPhones from India, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a 25% tariff on the popular device unless the tech giant moves production to the United States. But Apple has seen little incentive in the past to manufacture domestically.

Apple has traditionally produced its devices in China, in massive factories that rely on a vast network of local suppliers. The company's reliance on this relationship thrust the technology trendsetter into the crosshairs of Trump's trade war.

In response to the president's recent exchange with China, Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier this month that most iPhones sold in the U.S. during the current fiscal quarter would come from India. After Trump rolled out tariffs in April, bank analysts estimated that a $1,200 iPhone would, if made in America, jump in price anywhere from $1,500 to $3,500.

The disincentives for Apple shifting its production domestically include a complex supply chain that it began building in China during the 1990s. It would take several years and cost billions of dollars to build new plants in the U.S. Combined with current economic forces, the price of an iPhone could triple, threatening to torpedo sales of Apple's marquee product.

"The concept of making iPhones in the U.S. is a nonstarter," asserted Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, reflecting a widely held view in the investment community that tracks Apple's every move. He estimated that the current $1,000 price tag for an iPhone made in China, or India, would soar to more than $3,000 if production shifted to the U.S. And he believes that moving production domestically likely couldn't be done until, at the earliest, 2028. "Price points would move so dramatically, it's hard to comprehend."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. On a quarterly earnings call earlier in May, Cook told investors that tariffs had a "limited impact" on the company in the March quarter because it was able to optimize its supply chain. But Cook warned that it is "very difficult" to predict beyond June "because I'm not sure what will happen with tariffs."

Apple is widely expected to eventually raise the prices on iPhones and other popular products because the Silicon Valley's supply chain is so heavily concentrated in China, India and other overseas markets caught in the crossfire of Trump's escalating trade war.

The big question is how long Apple might be willing to hold the line on its current prices before the tariffs' toll on the company's profit margins become too much to bear and consumers are asked to shoulder some of the burden.

One of the main reasons that Apple has wiggle room to hold the line on its current iPhone pricing is because the company continues to reap huge profit margins from the revenue generated by subscriptions and other services tied to its product, said Forrester Research analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee. That division, which collected $96 billion in revenue during Apple's last fiscal year, remains untouched by Trump's tariffs.

"Apple can absorb some of the tariff-induced cost increases without significant financial impact, at least in the short term," Chatterjee said.

Apple tried to appease Trump in February by announcing plans to spend $500 billion and hire 20,000 people in the U.S. through 2028, but none of it was tied to making an iPhone domestically. Instead, Apple pledged to fund a Houston data center for computer servers powering artificial intelligence — a technology the company is expanding into as part of an industrywide craze.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also predicted tariffs would force a manufacturing shift during an April 6 appearance on a CBS News program. "The army of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little screws to make iPhones, that kind of thing is going to come to America," Lutnick said.

But during a 2017 appearance at a conference in China, Cook expressed doubt about whether the U.S. labor pool had enough workers with the vocational skills required to do the painstaking and tedious work that Lutnick was discussing.

"In the U.S. you could have a meeting of tooling engineers and I'm not sure we could fill the room," Cook said. "In China, you could fill multiple football fields."

Trump also tried to pressure Apple, to no avail, into shifting iPhone production to the U.S. during his first term as president. But the administration ultimately exempted the iPhone from the tariffs he imposed on China back then — a period when Apple had announced a commitment to invest $350 billion in the U.S. Trump's first-term tariffs on China also prompted Apple to begin a process that led to some of its current iPhones being made in India and some of its other products being manufactured in Vietnam.

Cook took the president on a 2019 tour of a Texas plant where Apple had been assembling some of its Mac computers since 2013. Shortly after finishing that tour, Trump took credit for the plant that Apple had opened while Barack Obama was president. "Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America," Trump posted on Nov. 19, 2019.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
Apple's digital music player, iPod, is displayed after its introduction by Apple Computer Inc. chief executive officer Steve Jobs during a news conference, Oct. 23, 2001, in Cupertino, Calif.
The Iconic Designs of Jony Ive
May 23, 2025
Workers prep poultry at the meatpacking company JBS, in Lapa, in the Brazilian state of Parana, March 21, 2017.
JBS Asks Shareholders to Overlook Opposition; Approve U.S. Stock Listing
May 23, 2025
Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007.
U.S. Mint Moves Forward with Plans to Kill the Penny
May 22, 2025
Related Stories
Big Rgb Trumpf Inc Smart Factory Opens
Operations
TRUMPF Opens New Smart Factory
Wha
Operations
WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Industrial Zone Projects
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Operations
Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 1, 2025
Workers prep poultry at the meatpacking company JBS, in Lapa, in the Brazilian state of Parana, March 21, 2017.
Operations
JBS Asks Shareholders to Overlook Opposition; Approve U.S. Stock Listing
Despite many controversies, JBS has persevered.
May 23, 2025
Freshly-made pennies sit in a bin at the U.S. Mint in Denver on Aug. 15, 2007.
Operations
U.S. Mint Moves Forward with Plans to Kill the Penny
The Mint made its final order of penny blanks.
May 22, 2025
Big Rgb Trumpf Inc Smart Factory Opens
Operations
TRUMPF Opens New Smart Factory
The $40 million facility uses TRUMPF fabricating equipment to produce sheet metal parts.
May 22, 2025
Wha
Operations
WHA Group Accelerates Expansion in Vietnam with Two Industrial Zone Projects
The new developments would increase WHA's total industrial zone coverage to 4,590 hectares.
May 20, 2025
A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Operations
Levi Strauss to Sell Dockers for Up to $391 Million
The brand birthed "Casual Fridays."
May 20, 2025
In the optical power beaming receiver designed for PRAD, the laser enters the center aperture, strikes a parabolic mirror, and reflects onto dozens of photovoltaic cells arranged around the inside of the device which convert the energy back to usable power.
Operations
DARPA Program Sets Distance Record for Power Beaming
More than 800 W of power was delivered during a 30-second transmission from a laser 5.3 miles away.
May 20, 2025
Mechanical Engineering Masters Student, Putu Brahmanda Sudarsana, holds a 3D printed sphere with holes at the Marine Hydrodynamics laboratory on University of Michigan's Central Campus in Ann Arbor, MI on December 17, 2024.
Operations
Agile Underwater Vehicles Inspired by Golf Balls
WATCH: The spherical prototype can change its surface from smooth to dimpled cuts.
May 20, 2025
The Boston LEGO Hub ribbon cutting ceremony.
Operations
LEGO Group Officially Opens New Boston Hub
The new headquarters looks to add more than 800 jobs.
May 20, 2025
A worker lifts a steel sheet after cutting it in a specific design at a factory in a suburb of Bengaluru, India, Feb. 27, 2025.
Operations
India's Steel Expansion Threatens Climate Goals, Global Efforts to Clean Up Industry
"So goes India, so goes the world.”
May 20, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Operations
Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds
The most recent catastrophe took place last September.
May 19, 2025
The end of a cannon barrel.
Operations
Rheinmetall Confirms Site for UK Large Caliber Barrel Factory
The new plant will created some 400 new jobs.
May 19, 2025
Eag
Operations
Oklahoma Inks Deal with UAE Company to Build $4B Aluminum Smelter
It will be the first new aluminum smelting facility to be built in the U.S. in 45 years.
May 16, 2025
A mockup of the unmanned Airbus MQ-72C Logistics Connector.
Operations
L3Harris, Airbus U.S. Partner on Unmanned Helicopter
Airbus will lean on L3Harris' digital backbone.
May 16, 2025
Royal Canin plant, Lewisburg, Ohio.
Operations
Mars Opens $450M Ohio Pet Food Plant
The facility will be the largest Royal Canin dry pet food plant worldwide.
May 16, 2025