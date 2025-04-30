Caterpillar Says Tariffs May Increase Q2 Costs by Up to $350 Million

The company's revenue dropped by more than $1.55 billion from last year.

Michelle Chapman
Apr 30, 2025
The logo for Caterpillar appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 23, 2018.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Caterpillar said Wednesday it anticipates that tariffs may increase its second-quarter costs by up to $350 million as its first-quarter sales slipped on declining demand for its equipment.

A lot of uncertainty remains over President Donald Trump's trade war. On Tuesday Trump signed an order relaxing some U.S. tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts. But it remains unclear what impact Trump's broader tariffs will have on the U.S. economy

In the first quarter, Caterpillar's revenue dropped to $14.25 billion from $15.8 billion a year earlier. The performance fell short of the $14.54 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting.

Sales volume dropped by $1.1 billion. Dealer inventories rose by $100 million in the quarter, significantly down from the $1.4 billion increase in the prior-year period.

Caterpillar earned $2 billion, or $4.20 per share, for the three months ended March 31. A year earlier the Irving, Texas-based company earned $2.86 billion, or $5.75 per share.

Removing restructuring costs, earnings were $4.25 per share. That missed then $4.30 per share that Wall Street was looking for.

Earlier this month Caterpillar Inc. announced that Chairman and CEO D. James Umpleby III will become its executive chairman on May 1. Chief Operating Officer Joseph Creed will succeed Umpleby as CEO and become a board member.

Umpleby served as CEO for eight years.

For the second quarter, Caterpillar said it foresees its sales being similar to the prior-year period. When accounting for the cost impact of current tariff levels for the rest of the year, the company anticipates full-year sales will be down slightly compared with a year earlier, which is in line with its previous expectations.

Shares rose more than 3% before the market open on Wednesday.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
Scraper strainers allow the solids to accumulate at the bottom of the vessel, where the blowdown valve will open periodically to clear them out.
The Consulting Engineer's Ultimate Guide to Advanced Scraper Strainer Technology
April 30, 2025
Caterpillar Says Tariffs May Increase Q2 Costs by Up to $350 Million
April 30, 2025
April 30, 2025
I Stock 1304276293
Thermo Fisher to Invest $2 Billion in U.S. Medical Manufacturing
April 30, 2025
Scraper strainers allow the solids to accumulate at the bottom of the vessel, where the blowdown valve will open periodically to clear them out.
Operations
The Consulting Engineer’s Ultimate Guide to Advanced Scraper Strainer Technology
Adam Saleh
Operations
Young People Prefer Mass Customization Over Mass Production
Nefab New Facility Austin Nec Cec
Operations
Nefab Opens $2.5M Engineered Packaging Innovation Hub in Austin
Scraper strainers allow the solids to accumulate at the bottom of the vessel, where the blowdown valve will open periodically to clear them out.
