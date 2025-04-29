Nefab Opens $2.5M Engineered Packaging Innovation Hub in Austin

Nefab, a global provider of sustainable packaging and logistics solutions, announced the opening of a new engineering center (NEC) and Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Austin, Texas.

The company said the $2.5 million investment supports the region’s growing technology, automotive and manufacturing sectors, enhancing local packaging innovation and customer collaboration.

“With our new Austin facility, we’re strengthening our ability to work closely with customers, developing solutions that lower costs, reduce environmental impact and address the unique challenges of fast-paced, innovation-driven industries," Nefab South Central Regional Managing Director Pirjit Sreedharan said.

The NEC focuses on the development and testing of sustainable industrial packaging solutions. Equipped with advanced multi-material prototyping equipment and in-house testing capabilities, the facility will look to reduce turnaround times for prototypes, samples and raw material testing from weeks to hours.

Customers can work directly with packaging designers on-site to refine and test solutions tailored to their specific needs.

NEC features:

Team of innovation and product engineers collaborating closely with customers to develop tailored solutions

Development of solutions using corrugated materials, wood, foam, fiber flute and hybrid designs

On-site development and testing with customers

The CEC provides an interactive space where customers can explore packaging solutions in practical applications and simulated environments. Designed for hands-on experience, the CEC allows businesses to take a closer look at the packaging designs in real-world conditions and evaluate material performance before full-scale implementation.