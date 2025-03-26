The Secret Weapon for Finding Young Manufacturing Talent

Social media offers a valuable tool for manufacturers looking to address labor shortages. In the newest episode of Gen Z in Manufacturing, 22-year-old Nush Ahmed explains how manufacturers can use social media to find young talent and which platforms they should prioritize.

Most read on Manufacturing.net:

Ahmed works as a quality inspector in the additive manufacturing space at Addman. She also hosts the NextGenMFG podcast, which features guests who are working in skilled trades and pursuing education in STEM fields.

Her activity on LinkedIn earned her an invitation to speak on the main stage at IMTS 2024.

Ahmed emphasized the need for companies to establish a presence on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok to connect with young talent.

"[On TikTok], you'll see a bunch of companies get interaction because they're interacting with creators," Ahmed said. "They're sponsoring creators, they're being part of the community. That's what young people want to see. That's why they're so willing to give these companies time."

In this episode, Ahmed also discusses:

How to engage young people with no connection to skilled trades

What a company needs to attract Gen Z

Upcoming episodes and guests on the NextGenMFG podcast

To view previous episodes of Gen Z in Manufacturing, visit manufacturing.net. Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.