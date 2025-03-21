Boeing Receives Order for 60 737 MAX Airplanes

The order comes as Boeing works to achieve a monthly production rate of 38 737 MAX units.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 21, 2025
Boeing
Boeing

Boeing and Malaysia Aviation Group announced an order for 18 737-8 and 12 737-10 single-aisle jets, with options for 30 additional aircraft.

Malaysia Airline's new order will add to its fleet that already includes more than 50 737 jets.

Boeing recently lost a critical fastener supplier when a fire broke out at an SPS Technologies factory in Pennsylvania. The facility provided nearly 15% of the aerospace industry's fastener supply, according to AeroDynamic Advisory Managing Director Kevin Michaels.

The fire came as Boeing works to regain profitability after losing over $35 billion since 2019, a goal that CEO Kelly Ortberg linked to achieving a monthly production rate of 38 737 MAX units. The company reportedly rolled out 35 of the planes in February.

Boeing's presence in Malaysia includes Boeing Composites Malaysia, the company's first wholly owned manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia with an all-Malaysian workforce. The facility provides composite products and subassemblies for all Boeing commercial airplanes, including the 737 MAX.

