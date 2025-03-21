United Performance Metals Announces Acquisition of Fabrisonic

United Performance Metals (UPM), an O’Neal Industries affiliate company, announced the acquisition of small tech startup Fabrisonic LLC. UPM expects the acquisition to enhance its capabilities in advanced manufacturing and expand its portfolio of innovative solutions.

Specializing in metal fabrication and innovation, Fabrisonic developed patented processes to create unique metal materials for industries such as aerospace, defense, space and automotive. Their technology allows for the joining of dissimilar metals without metallurgical mismatch issues, enabling the creation of high-performance components that increase heat transfer rates, reduce weight and allow for the embedding of various sensors, amongst a wide variety of unique applications.

United Performance Metals is a global specialty metals solutions center serving customers in a variety of industries offering a full line of high-performance metals and alloys, FIRSTCUT+ Processing Services, quality approvals and custom supply chain solutions.

Fabrisonic will join UPM under the specialty processing facilities that include Precision Thin Strip in Wallingford, Connecticut; UPM Advanced Solutions in Cincinnati and Precision Cold Saw Cutting and Grinding in Oakland, California.