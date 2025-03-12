California Getting First New Steel Mill in 50 years

Pacific Steel plans to dedicate about 63 of the mill’s 174 acres to on-site renewable energy.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Mar 12, 2025
Pacific Steel
Gov.ca.gov

Pacific Steel officially broke ground on its 500,000-square-foot Mojave Micro Mill, California's first steel mill in more than 50 years.

The company expects the project to create nearly 700 jobs, including electricians, millwrights, welders, computer systems operators and specialists in automation, controls and robotics.

Pacific Steel plans to dedicate approximately 63 of the mill’s 174 acres to on-site renewable energy and incorporate a carbon capture system and secondary high-efficiency filtration.

The project received a $30 million California Competes tax credit last year from Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), which helped Pacific Steel hire employees and invest in manufacturing equipment. In exchange for this tax credit, the company committed to more than $540 million in capital investments and nearly 450 new jobs in the mill’s first five years of operation.

Pacific Steel will also collaborate with California State University, Bakersfield, the Kern Community College District and Antelope Valley Community College to establish pathways to employment, including a certificate program to equip students for steel manufacturing careers. 


Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
Pretzel production at Uncle Jerry's.
How GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic and Wegovy Are Reshaping the Snack Food Industry
March 12, 2025
Tariffs
Survey Uncovers Tariff Impact on Manufacturers and Their Adjustment Strategies
March 12, 2025
Pacific Steel
California Getting First New Steel Mill in 50 years
March 12, 2025
Related Stories
A 42-mile conveyor belt by Atlas Energy carries sand needed for hydraulic fracturing Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Kermit, Texas.
Operations
This 'Dune' Isn't Fiction. It's the Longest Conveyor Belt in the U.S.
Clarius Park Hardeeville 7
Operations
TS Conductor Announces New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility
I Stock 1298877327 Rudzhan Nagiev
Operations
Considerations for Manufacturers Refinancing Amid Interest Rate Volatility
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
Pretzel production at Uncle Jerry's.
Operations
How GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic and Wegovy Are Reshaping the Snack Food Industry
Also, the unexpected health benefits of shrinkflation, and the changes food manufacturers need to make to survive.
March 12, 2025
Tariffs
Trade
Survey Uncovers Tariff Impact on Manufacturers and Their Adjustment Strategies
“The data clearly anticipates that cost increases will be passed on to the customer."
March 12, 2025
Cars sit parked outside the United States Steel Corporations Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
U.S. Factories Likely to Feel the Pain From Trump's Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
The tariffs will likely drive up costs for American companies that use the metals, too.
March 12, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
Operations
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
Manufacturers need to start rethinking some things.
March 11, 2025
Workers construct the hull of a vessel at the STX shipbuilding plant on Changxing Island, on the outskirt of Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning province, Sept. 15, 2011.
Operations
China's Shipbuilding Dominance Poses Economic, National Security Risks for the U.S.
By tonnage, China built more ships last year than the U.S. has since World War II.
March 11, 2025
Anheuser-Busch's plant in Williamsburg, Va.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch to Invest $4.2M in Virginia Brewery
The announcement follows a $6.5 million project last year.
March 10, 2025
Two amplifiers side by side.
Operations
DARPA Accelerating Critical Component Manufacturing From Years to Weeks
DARPA's startup support enables high-production amplifier production breakthrough.
March 10, 2025
Clarius Park Hardeeville 7
Operations
TS Conductor Announces New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the project to create approximately 462 new jobs.
March 10, 2025
Quick Jet Machine5
Operations
Machine Maker Showcases 250-Pound Aluminum Hand at Taiwan Trade Show
WATCH: Inspired by a 3D scan of the CEO giving a "thumbs up."
March 7, 2025
In this June 24, 2016 file photo the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to the opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany.
Operations
Siemens Announces $285 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing
The investments are projected to create more than 900 jobs.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1163768249 672e2e3fac575
Operations
Smucker Sells Brands to JTM Foods for $40M
The deal includes the Cloverhill and Big Texas brands and a Chicago plant.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1393825220
Operations
Advances in Machine Learning Are More Reliably Identifying Plastics in the Environment
It reads their unique chemical fingerprint.
March 6, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025.
Operations
Taiwan Says Chipmaker's Move to Invest $100 Billion in the U.S. Wasn't Because of U.S. Pressure
TSMC says the move is due to customer demand.
March 6, 2025
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
Operations
Honeywell to Acquire Pump Maker Sundyne for More than $2B
The deal comes as the conglomerate prepares to split into three companies.
March 5, 2025