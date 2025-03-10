TS Conductor Announces New South Carolina Manufacturing Facility

The company expects the project to create approximately 462 new jobs.

Mar 10, 2025
Clarius Park Hardeeville 7
TS Conductor

TS Conductor announced plans to open its second U.S. manufacturing facility near the Port of Savannah in Hardeeville, South Carolina. Production is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025 to meet growing demand for the company's advanced conductor technology that enables utilities to double or triple transmission capacity while cutting costs for customers.

The company expects the three-phase project to represent a total investment of $134 million and create approximately 462 advanced manufacturing jobs with above-average wages. Phase one is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2025.

The new facility comes as the U.S. faces substantial growth in electricity demand for the first time in decades. The rapid expansion of AI data centers is straining an aging grid that still largely relies on century-old technology. Meanwhile, the grid needs to integrate an unprecedented queue of new domestic energy projects, from solar and wind to nuclear and geothermal.

TS Conductor's technology enables utilities to rapidly upgrade transmission capacity while improving reliability and resilience against extreme weather events to prevent blackouts.

Phase one of the three-phase expansion is supported in part by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, whose goal is to support domestic manufacturing for critical energy supply chain needs. In October 2024, the DOE announced funding for 14 different advanced energy manufacturing projects, including TS. A major goal of the project is to ensure sufficient domestic supply of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power lines as massive grid expansion is planned nationwide.

For the first phase of the expansion, TS will move into a 301,275-square-foot building in the new Clarius Park Hardeeville at the Port of Savannah, a master-planned industrial park developed via a joint venture between Clarius Partners and Peakline Real Estate Funds consisting of more than 2.7 million square feet of Class A industrial warehouse space and a power substation with capacity up to 90 megawatts within the park boundary.

TS plans to expand within Clarius Park Hardeeville an additional 1 million square feet in future phases. The location is within 10 miles of the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal, the nation's third-largest port of entry and fastest growing container terminal, which will support TS's international expansion.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
February 26, 2025
Quick Jet Machine5
Machine Maker Showcases 250-Pound Aluminum Hand at Taiwan Trade Show
March 7, 2025
In this June 24, 2016 file photo the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to the opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany.
Siemens Announces $285 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1163768249 672e2e3fac575
Smucker Sells Brands to JTM Foods for $40M
March 6, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1298877327 Rudzhan Nagiev
Operations
Considerations for Manufacturers Refinancing Amid Interest Rate Volatility
Quick Jet Machine5
Operations
Machine Maker Showcases 250-Pound Aluminum Hand at Taiwan Trade Show
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks at the TIMTOS 2025 opening ceremony.
Operations
Taiwan President Calls for Industry Unity Amid Political Shift
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
February 26, 2025
In this June 24, 2016 file photo the logo of German industrial conglomerate Siemens is pictured prior to the opening ceremony at the new headquarters in Munich, Germany.
Operations
Siemens Announces $285 Million Investment in U.S. Manufacturing
The investments are projected to create more than 900 jobs.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1163768249 672e2e3fac575
Operations
Smucker Sells Brands to JTM Foods for $40M
The deal includes the Cloverhill and Big Texas brands and a Chicago plant.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 1393825220
Operations
Advances in Machine Learning Are More Reliably Identifying Plastics in the Environment
It reads their unique chemical fingerprint.
March 6, 2025
President Donald Trump shakes hands with C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025.
Operations
Taiwan Says Chipmaker's Move to Invest $100 Billion in the U.S. Wasn't Because of U.S. Pressure
TSMC says the move is due to customer demand.
March 6, 2025
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
Operations
Honeywell to Acquire Pump Maker Sundyne for More than $2B
The deal comes as the conglomerate prepares to split into three companies.
March 5, 2025
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters after President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Operations
Trump Grants 1-Month Tariff Exemption for U.S. Automakers
The announcement comes after the president spoke with leaders of Ford, GM and Stellantis.
March 5, 2025
I Stock 2189365814
Operations
Are Trump's Tariffs Good For American Manufacturing?
Well, talking and negotiation certainly haven't worked.
March 4, 2025
20250304 Akzo Nobel Reusing Industrial Residue1
Operations
AkzoNobel Initiative Uses Industrial Residue to Make Paint
Nearly a third of the total residue generated during industrial effluent treatment at the plant goes into the manufacture of the paint.
March 4, 2025
A TSMC plant in Taiwan.
Operations
Giant Chipmaker TSMC to Spend $100B to Expand Chip Manufacturing in U.S., Trump Announces
The $100 billion is on top of the previously announced $65 billion.
March 3, 2025
I Stock 1449484425
Operations
The Impact of Tariffs on Industrial Manufacturing
And what comes next?
March 3, 2025
Ep309
Operations
Boeing Closes First Shadow Factory
One down, one to go.
March 3, 2025
ABB's facility in Senatobia, Miss.
Operations
ABB to Invest $120M to Expand Tennessee, Mississippi Plants
The projects aim to expand the company's capacity for low-voltage electrification products.
March 3, 2025
Pictured from left to right: Dr. Phil Stracener, X-Bow Director, Global Facility Solutions, Andrew McLain, Roebbelen Vice President, Dr. Phillip Cole, NSWC IHD Energetics Manufacturing Department Head, Ashley Johnson, NSWC IHD Technical Director, Jason Hundley, X-Bow CEO, Michael Beekwilder, Engineer, NSWC IHD, and Mike Bender, X-Bow COO.
Operations
X-Bow Opens New Maryland Office
The company also received a $7 million Navy contract to accelerate energetics and munitions modernization.
March 3, 2025
Courtroom gavel.
Operations
North Carolina Company Owner Pleads Guilty Over Attempted Technology Sale to China
The company owner could face up to 20 years in prison.
March 3, 2025