Ditch Authority and Lead With Empathy

Gen Z workers want a work environment that feels both professional and personal. In the newest episode of Gen Z in Manufacturing, Emily Molstad explains how she establishes this culture as CEO of VALIS Insights, a startup that develops AI-powered software designed to close the loop on a circular economy for metal fabrication.

Molstad, 27, co-founded VALIS after spending over five years at Solvus Global, a technology-solution provider that specializes in additive manufacturing, machine learning and sustainable materials processing. The concept for VALIS originated at Solvus and was eventually entrusted to Molstad and a co-founder by one of her mentors in 2022.

"I've always prioritized leading with empathy," Molstad said. "That allows me to connect best with the members of my team, customers and partners. Just really getting to know people and focusing on those relationships. In older generations, that may be interpreted as crossing more traditional lines of professionalism, but you can be professional and personal. That will ultimately make you more effective at your job."

In this episode, Molstad also discusses:

How to give young talent a seat at the table

The entrepreneurial side of Gen Z

Why Gen Z is drawn to the startup culture

How Gen Z views an executive role

How to avoid generational divides in the workplace

What will manufacturing look like when Gen Z is in charge

