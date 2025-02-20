Countdown to TIMTOS 2025 30th Edition

TIMTOS 2025, an exhibition for smart manufacturing and machine tools co-organized by TAITRA and the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI), will take place from March 3 to 8 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 & 2 and Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. The event will feature over 1,000 exhibitors and 6,100 booths.

This year's "Integrate to Innovate" theme emphasizes the power of integration and innovation to drive global businesses forward in five key application sectors: semiconductor, electric vehicle, medical, aerospace and green energy. Additionally, the exhibition will introduce three themes: AI & Robotics, Future Smart Manufacturing and Green Power & Sustainability.

Keynote & Forum on Future Trends

Debuting this year, the morning Keynote session will feature THK Group Chairman and CEO Akihiro Teramachi and Techman Robot CEO Haw Chen, who will discuss the future of smart manufacturing. The afternoon Forum will host executives from Tokyo Seimitsu, Fair Friend Group, Siemens and HIWIN, who will unveil the critical competitive advantages in future manufacturing.

The event aims to provide key insights into how industries can embrace AI and smart manufacturing to drive transformation in the machine tool sector.

Accelerating the Net-Zero Transition: The Future of Sustainable Manufacturing

TIMTOS 2025 will guide manufacturers toward a more efficient, smarter and greener future through a range of initiatives under the ESG Action! series, including the Keynote & Forum, net zero carbon consulting, smart manufacturing guided tours and the Manufacturers Win Podcast.

Companies from Taiwan and around the world will explore trends in smart and green manufacturing, equipping manufacturers with knowledge on sustainability, carbon reduction policies, resource networking and market strategies.

30th Edition Celebration & Beer Festival

TIMTOS 2025 will also host the 30th Edition Celebration & Beer Festival, a TIMTOS history wall featuring a photo collection and interactive TIMTOS Light-Up ad displays.

On the opening night of March 3, TIMTOS will illuminate the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

A Global Gathering

TAITRA announced that it would expand invitations to buyers from Taiwan's major machine tool export markets and emerging markets to visit and exhibit at TIMTOS. The organization reported that 78 countries and over 2,200 international buyers have already pre-registered.

Visitor registration is open at timtos.com.