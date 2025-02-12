New Research Identifies 3 Areas Manufacturers Will Prioritize in 2025

Revalize, a software solutions provider for manufacturers, released new research about what manufacturing organizations will prioritize in 2025, the challenges they expect to face and the future of the industry.

The report, "Smart Manufacturing 2025: Trends Shaping the Digital-First Era and Beyond," surveyed 500 CPQ, PLM, engineering modeling and simulation software decision-makers in the U.S. and Germany. It identified three key themes where manufacturing organizations will focus in 2025 and beyond: tools and talent, data security and keeping up with new tech and the skills shortage.

Overall, it found organizations will double down on investments in software and their manufacturing and engineering teams in 2025.

The manufacturing sector will play a major role in the future success of the economy, with the industry accounting for 13.6% of the global employed population and approximately 16% of the global GDP. Despite predicted ongoing growth, Revalize's research found that manufacturing organizations will face several challenges in the next year as they navigate the rapidly changing technological landscape.

Evolving technologies like AI, advanced robotics and IoT will change what a competitive advantage looks like moving forward, and companies will also need to retrain and upskill their workforces to adapt to new tools and conditions.

Additional key findings from the report include:

91% of organizations plan to adopt new technologies, tools or software in the next 12 months

70% of respondents reported an increase in their organization's software budget compared to last year, and 57% have increased their team's headcount

28% of respondents expect AI to have major impacts on the industry by 2050, while 43% plan to adopt AI-powered quality control solutions

29% of respondents state that their organization plans to adopt sustainable technology this year

21% predict enhanced sustainability and green manufacturing will have the biggest impact on the manufacturing industry by 2050

Revalize commissioned this survey on behalf of its portfolio of industry-leading CPQ, PLM and design solutions, including Configure One Cloud, PRO.FILE, SpecPage, PIPE-FLO and Lighting Analysts.

