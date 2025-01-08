Hexagon to Acquire Septentrio

Combining Septentrio's GNSS platform with Hexagon’s positioning portfolio.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 8, 2025
Acquisition
iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen

Hexagon announced an agreement to acquire Septentrio NV, an OEM provider of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technologies, to drive innovation and expand the market reach of Resilient Assured Positioning solutions.

Combining Septentrio's GNSS platform with Hexagon’s positioning portfolio, including sensor fusion, anti-jamming, correction services and perception technologies, will enable cutting-edge solutions for diverse markets and applications. This will ensure greater accessibility to high-accuracy and high-performance positioning technology with low SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) characteristics.

This will accelerate the adoption of autonomous systems in existing markets and address the needs of emerging high growth segments like robotics, UAVs, autonomy and other mission-critical applications.

Septentrio will  continue to operate its business model of supplying GNSS technology and products to its large base of OEM customers.

Septentrio, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, has around 150 employees, and is expected to generate revenues of over 50MEUR in 2024, with growth rates and margins in line with the Hexagon Group. Septentrio will be reported within Hexagon’s Autonomous Solutions division. Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions and is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025.

