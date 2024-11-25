GE Vernova Acquires Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business from Woodward, Inc.

The company looks to grow its domestic supply chain.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 25, 2024
Vernova
GE Vernova, Inc.

GE Vernova, Inc. announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Woodward, Inc.’s heavy duty gas turbine combustion parts business based in Greenville, S.C. This transaction aligns with GE Vernova’s strategy of investing in U.S. manufacturing, jobs and its domestic supply chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, and subject to meeting all closing terms and conditions, GE Vernova is expected to acquire all assets related to Woodward, Inc.’s Greenville site, which is nearly entirely dedicated to supplying parts and services to GE Vernova’s gas turbine manufacturing operations.

While financial terms of the acquisition are not being made public, the transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to certain closing conditions. GE Vernova is working closely with the Woodward team to enable a smooth transition for employees in Greenville.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
Vernova
GE Vernova Acquires Gas Turbine Combustion Parts Business from Woodward, Inc.
November 25, 2024
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
November 22, 2024
Manufacturing
Projections in a Time of Uncertainty
November 22, 2024
Related Stories
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Operations
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
Chips
Operations
CHIPS for America Announces Up to $300M in Funding to Boost Semiconductor Packaging
Tgiving
Operations
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
Irving Tissue Macon Rendering
Operations
Canada's Irving Tissue Plans $600M Factory Expansion in Georgia
The company expects to hire 100 more workers.
November 22, 2024
Manufacturing
Operations
Projections in a Time of Uncertainty
Manufacturers can leverage skills they honed during the pandemic as they approach variability in '25.
November 22, 2024
Machining
Operations
Sandvik Coromant’s Stephanie Chrystal Wins ANCA Female Machinist Award for Pioneering Excellence in Tool Grinding
The award celebrates female machinists’ achievements in the tool and cutter grinding industry.
November 22, 2024
Abb
Operations
ABB Launches New Paint Atomizer
The RB 1000i-S paint atomizer reduces CO2 and VOC emissions in automotive paint shops by reducing paint waste.
November 22, 2024
Lissmac
Operations
EBSC Metal Processing Machine
The EBSC revolutionizes how businesses approach metal finishing.
November 22, 2024
Chips
Operations
CHIPS for America Announces Up to $300M in Funding to Boost Semiconductor Packaging
Aiming to strengthen U.S. leadership in substrate technology for critical industries like AI.
November 22, 2024
I Stock 1323873733
Operations
Baxter's Flooded Factory Is Back to Putting Out IV Fluid Products
It's ahead of the company's previous expectations.
November 22, 2024
Overhead view of Honda demonstration production line for all-solid-state batteries.
Operations
Honda Unveils Demonstration Production Line for All-Solid-State Batteries
The demonstration line has a total floor area of almost 300,000 square feet.
November 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 21 At 10 11 37 Am
Operations
Elon Musk's Neuralink Opens Brain Implant Human Trials in Canada
It aims to evaluate the safety of the implant, which allows patients with quadriplegia to control a computer.
November 21, 2024
Nick Chow, part of the COP29 Singapore Pavilion team, poses for a photo with NEWBrew, beer made with treated wastewater, during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Operations
'Sewage' Beer Highlights Water Scarcity, Innovation
The brew is made with treated wastewater.
November 21, 2024
Renewable
Operations
Bio-Food Grade Release Agent Keeps Food from Sticking Without Impacting Smell, Taste
November 20, 2024
Fristam Sized
Operations
FDS Nano Twin Screw Pump
The FDS Nano is the world’s smallest twin screw pump.
November 20, 2024
The hood ornament and a portion of the grill of a Jaguar automobile is shown at a dealership in Norwood, Mass. on March 26, 2008.
Automotive
Radical Jaguar Rebrand, New Logo Spark Ire Online
People are up in arms over the rebrand's confusing message and lack of a car.
November 20, 2024
Nestle Headquarters in Switzerland.
Operations
Nestlé to Expand South Carolina Plant
The company is investing $150 million in its Gaffney production facility.
November 20, 2024