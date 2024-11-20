Campbell's Name Change Receives Shareholders' Approval

The 155-year-old company will drop the word "soup."

Associated Press
Nov 20, 2024
Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket, March 25, 2021, in New York.
Cans of Campbell's soup are displayed in a supermarket, March 25, 2021, in New York.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Campbell's is ditching the soup — at least in name. And the change has now received shareholders' greenlight.

Campbell Soup Co. announced its intention to change its name just over two months ago, saying it wanted to instead be known as the (slightly shorter) Campbell's Co. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the change on Tuesday.

In a statement, CEO Mark Clouse maintained that this "subtle yet important change" will retain the company's iconic name "while reflecting the full breadth of our portfolio."

New Jersey-based Campbell's hasn't been exclusive to the soup business for some time. The company also owns brands like Prego sauce and Goldfish crackers — and completed a $2.7 billion acquisition of Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao's pasta sauces, earlier this year.

Still, the 155-year-old food seller is most famous for its namesake canned soups, adorned with red and white labels. Its new name won't change that, the company says — noting the Campbell's soup brand or packaging will not be affected.

"We love soup and always will," Clouse stated Tuesday. "The iconic red and white Campbell's soup labels that consumers love will be on shelves forever."

The new name will officially be effective following an amendment filing to the company's certificate of incorporation.

Campbell's is far from the first to attempt such as makeover. From Dunkin' to KFC, a handful of other food companies have also rebranded themselves over the years — often shedding the mention of specific item they were known for with shorter corporate title, or even an updated logo, in hopes of emphasizing other business.

