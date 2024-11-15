A-Gas Recovers Refrigerant in North Carolina After Hurricane

The team collected refrigerant from big-box stores that experienced damage from the storm.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 15, 2024
Agas
A-Gas

Refrigerant management company A-Gas offered its Rapid Recovery services in the cleanup of Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. 

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Rapid Recovery Team collected refrigerant from big-box stores that experienced damage from the storm, minimizing the risk of the refrigerant causing environmental damage if released into the atmosphere. 

"Across Western North Carolina, our expert technicians were able to recover over 7,800 pounds of refrigerant from damaged buildings while ensuring the recoveries were compliant with regulatory standards," said Kira Harman, Territory Account Manager for A-Gas. "Based on the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of the gases recovered, over 12,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) was abated, preventing it from being released to the atmosphere. This is equivalent to 2,858 cars being taken off the road for one year."

Rapid Recovery’s EPA-certified technicians provide a turnkey solution, ensuring all aspects of compliance, safety and documentation are handled seamlessly.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
