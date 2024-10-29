ABB Cuts Ribbon at $100M Wisconsin Facility

ABB Motion President Brandon Spencer cuts the ribbon at the company's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

ABB announced the beginning of a phased opening at its $100 million campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin. The automation company stated that the site, which will manufacture and distribute industrial electric drive technology, will serve as the U.S. headquarters for its Drives and Motion Services businesses.

Expected to increase ABB's production footprint by 45%, the new campus includes about 159,000 square feet of factory space, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse area and about 83,000 square feet of office space, with an additional 90,000 square feet available for future expansion.

The company said that the facility will welcome over 700 employees and expects to add 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Nolan Beilstein



While the increased footprint of the new facility will better serve ABB’s future growth in the U.S., the highly automated production facility will be complemented by a digital Customer Experience Center and an Innovation Lab to serve domestic customers. ABB added that the on-campus warehouse distribution center would reduce transportation costs and related emissions.

ABB also emphasized the new facility's focus on sustainability. The company highlighted various features at the ribbon-cutting event, including a carbon neutral and zero emission geothermal system, roof insulation, rooftop solar panels, eight electric vehicle charging stations, reused and refurbished office furniture and a biodiesel generator for emergency backup.

Additionally, the geothermal heating and modern HVAC systems will allow ABB to recycle wasted heat, eliminate the use of natural gas and reduce energy usage by over 45%.

Nolan Beilstein



“ABB is strengthening America’s infrastructure and introducing new, cleaner technologies to help customers boost competitiveness while lowering their carbon footprint,” ABB Division Drive Products President Tuomo Hoysniemi said. “We are also using technology to run our own factory cleaner with building design features such as solar power, geothermal heat pump and modern HVAC systems, and advanced building controls. The innovations will help ABB meet its own 2030 sustainability goals.”