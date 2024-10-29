ABB Cuts Ribbon at $100M Wisconsin Facility

The company expects the new campus to increase its production footprint by 45%.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 29, 2024
ABB Motion President Brandon Spencer cuts the ribbon at the company's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
ABB Motion President Brandon Spencer cuts the ribbon at the company's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
Nolan Beilstein

ABB announced the beginning of a phased opening at its $100 million campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin. The automation company stated that the site, which will manufacture and distribute industrial electric drive technology, will serve as the U.S. headquarters for its Drives and Motion Services businesses.

Expected to increase ABB's production footprint by 45%, the new campus includes about 159,000 square feet of factory space, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse area and about 83,000 square feet of office space, with an additional 90,000 square feet available for future expansion.

The company said that the facility will welcome over 700 employees and expects to add 100 new jobs over the next three years.

The HVAC room at ABB's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.The HVAC room at ABB's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.Nolan Beilstein

While the increased footprint of the new facility will better serve ABB’s future growth in the U.S., the highly automated production facility will be complemented by a digital Customer Experience Center and an Innovation Lab to serve domestic customers. ABB added that the on-campus warehouse distribution center would reduce transportation costs and related emissions.

ABB also emphasized the new facility's focus on sustainability. The company highlighted various features at the ribbon-cutting event, including a carbon neutral and zero emission geothermal system, roof insulation, rooftop solar panels, eight electric vehicle charging stations, reused and refurbished office furniture and a biodiesel generator for emergency backup.

Additionally, the geothermal heating and modern HVAC systems will allow ABB to recycle wasted heat, eliminate the use of natural gas and reduce energy usage by over 45%.

A section of the application Lab at ABB's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.A section of the application Lab at ABB's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.Nolan Beilstein

“ABB is strengthening America’s infrastructure and introducing new, cleaner technologies to help customers boost competitiveness while lowering their carbon footprint,” ABB Division Drive Products President Tuomo Hoysniemi said. “We are also using technology to run our own factory cleaner with building design features such as solar power, geothermal heat pump and modern HVAC systems, and advanced building controls. The innovations will help ABB meet its own 2030 sustainability goals.”

AbbABB

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
October 25, 2024
Chuck Springer operates a record pressing machine at the United Record Pressing plant July 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vinyl Thrives at Oldest U.S. Record Maker
October 29, 2024
A McDonald's restaurant in Oshkosh, Wis., Oct. 2, 2024.
McDonald's U.S. Sales Rebound on Value Meals
October 29, 2024
Hanon Systems facility in Portugal.
Hanon Systems Expands Manufacturing Capability in Canada
October 29, 2024
Related Stories
5 Wheels
Operations
Johnson Controls Opens New 109,000-Square-Foot Innovation Center
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) strainers are specifically designed to be resistant to corrosive environments at a fraction of the cost of duplex or super duplex stainless steels.
Operations
Industrial Strainers: Deterring Corrosion with FRP
Expansion
Operations
TMC Transformers Invests in New Georgia Manufacturing Facility
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
October 9, 2024
Chuck Springer operates a record pressing machine at the United Record Pressing plant July 11, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Operations
Vinyl Thrives at Oldest U.S. Record Maker
United Record Pressing has rebounded so dramatically that equipment has been retrofitted to keep pace with growing demand.
October 29, 2024
A McDonald's restaurant in Oshkosh, Wis., Oct. 2, 2024.
Operations
McDonald's U.S. Sales Rebound on Value Meals
But a recent E. coli outbreak could slow that momentum.
October 29, 2024
Hanon Systems facility in Portugal.
Operations
Hanon Systems Expands Manufacturing Capability in Canada
The new facility can produce up to 900,000 electric compressors annually.
October 29, 2024
An unsold 2024 Lightning electric pickup truck sits at a Ford dealership May 19, 2024, in Denver.
Operations
Ford Cuts 2024 Earnings Guidance Due to Warranty Costs, Slow Pace of Cost Cutting
Ford's net profit tumbled nearly 26% in Q3.
October 29, 2024
An aerial view of Czech Temelin nuclear plant in Temelin, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, Wednesday, May 29, 2002.
Operations
Czech Power Company CEZ Signs Deal with Britain's Rolls-Royce SMR to Build Modular Nuclear Reactors
The power plant will produce 470 MW for 60 years.
October 29, 2024
A PepsiCo facility in Louisiana.
Operations
PepsiCo to Close Chicago Bottling Plant
The company cited the "physical limitations” of the 60-year-old building.
October 29, 2024
Main entrance of a JBS facility in Porto Velho, Brazil, July 12, 2023.
Operations
Brazil Fines Meatpacking Companies, Including Giant JBS
Brazil's environmental agency levied $64 million in fines.
October 29, 2024
5 Wheels
Operations
Johnson Controls Opens New 109,000-Square-Foot Innovation Center
The engineering facility focuses on hardware and software engineering.
October 28, 2024
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) strainers are specifically designed to be resistant to corrosive environments at a fraction of the cost of duplex or super duplex stainless steels.
Operations
Industrial Strainers: Deterring Corrosion with FRP
FRP strainers are designed to resist corrosion at a fraction of the cost of stainless steels.
October 28, 2024
Expansion
Operations
TMC Transformers Invests in New Georgia Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the project to create at least 110 jobs.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 2160463474
Operations
How Keychain.com Drives More Revenue to Manufacturers
The website can cut down the sales cycle, increase agility, and boost sales.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 2150276038
Operations
What Factories Should Do at the 6-Month Mark After Opening: Ensuring Long-Term Success
Crossing the six-month mark is a significant milestone for any type of factory.
October 28, 2024
NASA Logo on Globe at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.
Aerospace
New Report Shows NASA's $75.6 Billion Boost to U.S. Economy
NASA's missions supported 304,803 jobs nationwide.
October 25, 2024
I Stock 1323873733
Operations
Baxter Restarting Largest IV Fluid Production Line at Flooded Factory
But the company still doesn't have a timeline for when production will be fully restored.
October 25, 2024