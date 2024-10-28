Johnson Controls Opens New 109,000-Square-Foot Innovation Center

The engineering facility focuses on hardware and software engineering.

Oct 28, 2024
Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls announced the grand opening of its new Innovation Center, Warren Johnson Engineering Lab. The new 109,000-square-foot facility houses approximately 250 employees. 

The engineering facility focuses on hardware and software engineering, including the OpenBlue suite of digital solutions, Building Automation Systems & Controls and materials testing. 

“By providing a dedicated space for experimentation and collaboration we are equipping our engineering team with the tools and environment they need to create groundbreaking building solutions here in the Milwaukee community,” said George Oliver, Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO. “Through their work, we will accelerate the development of new technologies that improve building efficiency, safety and sustainability and meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry.” 

Located across from the current Johnson Controls campus in Glendale, Wisconsin, the facility is designed to meet the unique engineering and testing needs of today, while remaining flexible enough to accommodate future advancements. The modern design fosters cross-team planning and the exchange of ideas, ensuring a collaborative environment that drives innovation. 

It is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and resources that will enable Johnson Controls teams to develop and test the next generation of building controls. Some of the key features include:

  • Advanced testing facilities for hardware and software integration 
  • Cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools for developing smart building solutions
  • Collaborative workspaces designed to foster creativity and teamwork 

In alignment with Johnson Controls' dedication to sustainability, the new facility also incorporates low impact development practices including Johnson Controls equipment, stormwater retention, EV charging stations and technologies focused on efficiency and enhanced air filtration. The facility also features sustainable construction methods, such as reductions in embodied carbon through building reuse and minimized construction waste.

