What Factories Should Do at the 6-Month Mark After Opening: Ensuring Long-Term Success

Crossing the six-month mark is a significant milestone for any type of factory.

Oct 28, 2024
I Stock 2150276038
iStock/gorodenkoff

Editor's note: This is sponsored content.

When your factory has been operating for half a year, you’re likely past many of the initial hurdles. On the other hand, the six-month mark is also a great time to evaluate your factory’s performance and make any necessary changes to ensure long-term success.

1. Conduct a performance review

Once your factory reaches the six-month mark, it’s essential to thoroughly evaluate its overall performance. This evaluation should examine key performance indicators (KPIs) about your business and identify any potential gaps.

The most important key when reviewing your factory’s performance is to ensure that the analysis is comprehensive. You want to evaluate everything from employee satisfaction to quality control.

Here is a list of common metrics that you should include in your comprehensive factory performance review.

  • Production Output: Is your factory’s actual output consistently hitting your output targets? Are there any bottlenecks in the production chain that you can address?
  • Quality Control: Are your factory’s products meeting vendor expectations?
  • Safety Protocols & Compliance: Does your factory meet industrial safety standards? Can you mitigate any potential hazards that may have been initially overlooked?
  • Routine Maintenance: Is your factory equipment in proper working condition? Are there signs of unacceptable wear at the six-month mark?
  • Employee Satisfaction & Performance: Check your employee’s satisfaction and performance through anonymous surveys or interviews. Consider additional training, assessments, and other tools to boost employee satisfaction and reduce turnover.

After completing your performance review, your factory can identify any weak spots and implement fixes for any problem areas. This way, your factory will be even better prepared to take on the next six months — and beyond.

2. Review finances and mitigate inconsistent cash flow

Along with evaluating your factory's productivity, it’s also important to assess its overall financial performance. Operating at a high level is one thing, but it’s essential to ensure that financial results also meet your targets.

You can examine factors such as revenue, profit margins, operating costs, and cash flow. At least some strategic issues are common in these areas, and the six-month mark is a perfect time to address them before they cause more significant problems down the road.

For example, inconsistent cash flow cycles can affect your factory’s ability to meet production targets or keep up with payroll. Multiple ways exist to mitigate this kind of financial problem, including manufacturing loans that can help fund your business and bolster your ability to make essential purchases.

If any performance issues were flagged during the first six-month review, a round of funding sourced from a specialty financing company could help you make any changes, upgrades, or mitigations needed to ensure your factory is operating at its fullest potential.

3. Refine your supply chain

You can take direct action to improve many metrics in your factory’s day-to-day operations, but third-party vendors in your supply chain are oftentimes outside of your control. That’s why the six-month mark is an opportune time to evaluate your third-party relationships.

It’s recommended that you review aspects of your supply chain during the same time as your internal factory performance review. Here are some KPIs to look out for:

  • Are your suppliers meeting their own delivery deadlines?
  • Are your raw materials or components meeting quality expectations?
  • Are components or other items understocked or overstocked?
  • Are your shipping partners ensuring your products reach their customers on time?
  • Are your contracts cost-effective?

4. Plan for future growth

All of the recommended steps in this article can help your factory achieve one thing: long-term future success. Once you have all the necessary data, you can start making more strategic decisions about your factory’s growth and expansion.

For example, you can begin making decisions about:

  • Expanding production with new technology.
  • Considering whether you have the resources to handle increased demand
  • Identifying potential opportunities for growth through a market analysis
  • Investing in additional marketing to acquire new customers.
  • Make hiring decisions that can help your factory stay sustainable and profitable for the next six months.

No matter what decisions you make, specialized manufacturing funding — like the kind offered by ForaFinancial.com — will help your factory achieve its goals.

The six-month mark after opening a factory is a crucial time to assess its performance, address challenges, and set the stage for future success. With just a few steps, you can ensure that your factory is well-prepared for growth and sustainability for years to come.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
October 25, 2024
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) strainers are specifically designed to be resistant to corrosive environments at a fraction of the cost of duplex or super duplex stainless steels.
Industrial Strainers: Deterring Corrosion with FRP
October 28, 2024
Expansion
TMC Transformers Invests in New Georgia Manufacturing Facility
October 28, 2024
I Stock 2160463474
How Keychain.com Drives More Revenue to Manufacturers
October 28, 2024
Related Stories
5 Wheels
Operations
Johnson Controls Opens New 109,000-Square-Foot Innovation Center
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) strainers are specifically designed to be resistant to corrosive environments at a fraction of the cost of duplex or super duplex stainless steels.
Operations
Industrial Strainers: Deterring Corrosion with FRP
Expansion
Operations
TMC Transformers Invests in New Georgia Manufacturing Facility
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
October 25, 2024
Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) strainers are specifically designed to be resistant to corrosive environments at a fraction of the cost of duplex or super duplex stainless steels.
Operations
Industrial Strainers: Deterring Corrosion with FRP
FRP strainers are designed to resist corrosion at a fraction of the cost of stainless steels.
October 28, 2024
Expansion
Operations
TMC Transformers Invests in New Georgia Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the project to create at least 110 jobs.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 2160463474
Operations
How Keychain.com Drives More Revenue to Manufacturers
The website can cut down the sales cycle, increase agility, and boost sales.
October 28, 2024
NASA Logo on Globe at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.
Aerospace
New Report Shows NASA's $75.6 Billion Boost to U.S. Economy
NASA's missions supported 304,803 jobs nationwide.
October 25, 2024
I Stock 1323873733
Operations
Baxter Restarting Largest IV Fluid Production Line at Flooded Factory
But the company still doesn't have a timeline for when production will be fully restored.
October 25, 2024
Tote
Operations
Taiwanese Semiconductor Chemical Supplier Opens First U.S. Facility in Phoenix
The plant will be a partner to the more than 200 semiconductor-related companies.
October 25, 2024
Littelfuse RCMP20 Current Monitor.
Operations
Littelfuse Launches Residual Current Monitor Series for Charging Stations
Design supports more compact, high-current EV chargers with improved safety.
October 24, 2024
Ressorts Lacroix the Lesjӧfors Group acquired company.
Operations
French Spring Manufacturer Acquired by 350-Year-Old Spring Conglomerate
The Lesjӧfors Group was established in 1675.
October 24, 2024
I Stock 1163587098
Operations
Johnson & Johnson Investing $2B to Build Pharma Factory in North Carolina
It could create up to 420 jobs in the area.
October 24, 2024
Doe
Operations
MetOx Secures $80M in DOE Funding to Build Advanced HTS Wire Facility in U.S.
The company expects the project to accelerate the expansion of the U.S. power grid.
October 23, 2024
Bill Hunter (right) and Manny Gandhi finalized the SMG Group’s acquisition of Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation on July 24, 2024 at Hunter headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, near Chicago.
Operations
SMG Group Acquires Hunter Foundry Machinery
Hunter offers an installed base in nearly every industrialized country in the world.
October 23, 2024
Verdagy's new electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley.
Operations
Verdagy Opens Electrolyzer Manufacturing Facility in California
It is the first DOE-supported factory of its kind in the U.S.
October 23, 2024
Anheuser-Busch brewery, St. Louis.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Invests Additional $8M in Flagship St. Louis Brewery
The project aims to create and sustain jobs and drive economic growth in its hometown.
October 23, 2024
A Raytheon facility in Northern Virigina.
Operations
Raytheon Gets $676 Million to Make More TOW Weapon Systems for U.S. Army
Improvements to the missile design and packaging will help meet the latest military requirements.
October 23, 2024