What Factories Should Do at the 6-Month Mark After Opening: Ensuring Long-Term Success

When your factory has been operating for half a year, you’re likely past many of the initial hurdles. On the other hand, the six-month mark is also a great time to evaluate your factory’s performance and make any necessary changes to ensure long-term success.

1. Conduct a performance review

Once your factory reaches the six-month mark, it’s essential to thoroughly evaluate its overall performance. This evaluation should examine key performance indicators (KPIs) about your business and identify any potential gaps.

The most important key when reviewing your factory’s performance is to ensure that the analysis is comprehensive. You want to evaluate everything from employee satisfaction to quality control.

Here is a list of common metrics that you should include in your comprehensive factory performance review.

Production Output: Is your factory’s actual output consistently hitting your output targets? Are there any bottlenecks in the production chain that you can address ?

Quality Control: Are your factory’s products meeting vendor expectations?

Safety Protocols & Compliance: Does your factory meet industrial safety standards? Can you mitigate any potential hazards that may have been initially overlooked ?

Routine Maintenance: Is your factory equipment in proper working condition? Are there signs of unacceptable wear at the six-month mark?

Employee Satisfaction & Performance: Check your employee’s satisfaction and performance through anonymous surveys or interviews. Consider additional training, assessments, and other tools to boost employee satisfaction and reduce turnover.

After completing your performance review, your factory can identify any weak spots and implement fixes for any problem areas. This way, your factory will be even better prepared to take on the next six months — and beyond.

2. Review finances and mitigate inconsistent cash flow

Along with evaluating your factory's productivity, it’s also important to assess its overall financial performance. Operating at a high level is one thing, but it’s essential to ensure that financial results also meet your targets.

You can examine factors such as revenue, profit margins, operating costs, and cash flow. At least some strategic issues are common in these areas, and the six-month mark is a perfect time to address them before they cause more significant problems down the road.

For example, inconsistent cash flow cycles can affect your factory’s ability to meet production targets or keep up with payroll. Multiple ways exist to mitigate this kind of financial problem, including manufacturing loans that can help fund your business and bolster your ability to make essential purchases.

If any performance issues were flagged during the first six-month review, a round of funding sourced from a specialty financing company could help you make any changes, upgrades, or mitigations needed to ensure your factory is operating at its fullest potential.

3. Refine your supply chain

You can take direct action to improve many metrics in your factory’s day-to-day operations, but third-party vendors in your supply chain are oftentimes outside of your control. That’s why the six-month mark is an opportune time to evaluate your third-party relationships.

It’s recommended that you review aspects of your supply chain during the same time as your internal factory performance review. Here are some KPIs to look out for:

Are your suppliers meeting their own delivery deadlines?

Are your raw materials or components meeting quality expectations?

Are components or other items understocked or overstocked?

Are your shipping partners ensuring your products reach their customers on time?

Are your contracts cost-effective?

4. Plan for future growth

All of the recommended steps in this article can help your factory achieve one thing: long-term future success. Once you have all the necessary data, you can start making more strategic decisions about your factory’s growth and expansion.

For example, you can begin making decisions about:

Expanding production with new technology.

Considering whether you have the resources to handle increased demand

Identifying potential opportunities for growth through a market analysis

Investing in additional marketing to acquire new customers.

Make hiring decisions that can help your factory stay sustainable and profitable for the next six months.

No matter what decisions you make, specialized manufacturing funding — like the kind offered by ForaFinancial.com — will help your factory achieve its goals.

The six-month mark after opening a factory is a crucial time to assess its performance, address challenges, and set the stage for future success. With just a few steps, you can ensure that your factory is well-prepared for growth and sustainability for years to come.