MetOx Secures $80M in DOE Funding to Build Advanced HTS Wire Facility in U.S.

The company expects the project to accelerate the expansion of the U.S. power grid.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 23, 2024
Doe
iStock.com/hapabapa

MetOx International, Inc., a U.S.-based company that specializes in High Temperature Superconducting (HTS) wire production, announced that it has been selected to negotiate $80 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to establish an advanced manufacturing facility in the southeastern United States.

Scheduled to begin construction in 2025, MetOx expects the Project Arch initiative to enhance domestic capacity, supporting critical infrastructure for the clean energy transition. Project Arch is also poised to accelerate the expansion of the U.S. power grid, enabling faster adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicle charging networks, hyperscale AI data centers and large-scale manufacturing operations.

"This project will have an immediate and tangible impact on the local economy and the energy sector, powering new technologies that rely on the unmatched power-carrying capacity of superconductors," MetOx CEO Bud Vos said.

MetOx added that Project Arch will be instrumental in building a future-ready power grid, accelerating zero-carbon energy generation and advancing the domestic manufacturing of critical technologies.

