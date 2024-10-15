Holcim to Acquire OX Engineered Products

OX Engineered Products is a provider of solutions for the nation’s largest homebuilders.

Oct 15, 2024
Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire OX Engineered Products, a U.S. provider of advanced insulation systems for residential and commercial applications, with 2024E net sales of $136 million.

OX Engineered Products develops and manufactures a range of insulation solutions with proprietary technologies. With manufacturing facilities in the Midwest and Southeast of the U.S., the company is a provider of solutions for the nation’s largest homebuilders.

With OX’s complementary technologies, Holcim will offer an extended range of building envelope solutions for residential and commercial applications to meet its North American customers’ needs. The acquisition is highly synergistic and EPS accretive from year one.

OX Engineered Products is a provider of weatherization systems for builders and contractors. Its proprietary technologies range from housewraps and structural sheathing to integrated insulation solutions.

This acquisition continues the expansion of Holcim’s Solutions & Products business into the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024.

