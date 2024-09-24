If Gen Z Doesn't See a Future at a Company, They'll Leave

Erin Sorensen, a 27-year-old director of the Innovation Hub, or iHub, at Northeast Community College in Nebraska, joined the latest episode of the Gen Z in Manufacturing podcast to discuss promoting manufacturing to kids at a young age, why the industry fails to gather interest among Gen Z and how their generation negotiates their dealbreakers.

Sorensen’s professional experience includes time with Kawasaki and working in food manufacturing before transitioning to her current position, where she looks to promote innovation and manufacturing careers and provide skilled training through partnerships with existing businesses.

"Some that know about [manufacturing] don't know the extent of the career that they can have," Sorensen said. "Career fairs are fantastic, but I think there's got to be more touch points throughout somebody's early childhood as they're getting into high school."

Regarding retaining Gen Z talent, Sorensen stressed that employees from this generation will leave a company if they feel their needs are not being met. This does not just include salary and benefits, but also their sense of growth within a company.

"What employers can do is highlight internal opportunities," Sorensen said. "If [Gen Z doesn't] see a future there, I think the mindset is, 'Well, why am I here?' The second piece is keeping Gen Z stimulated and challenged. Gen Z is not into so much of the mundane that I think has been required for so long. With those coupled together, I think there starts to be that excitement to stay and see what's next."

