ASTM International Awards $10,000 Scholarships to Four 2024 Graduate Students

ASTM International
ASTM International announced the graduate student winners of four $10,000 scholarships for their studies.
The following candidates will receive the 2024 ASTM International graduate scholarships:
- Lane Flora is an applications engineer at Jacobi Carbons, pursuing a master of science degree in chemical engineering from the Ohio State University. Flora is an active member in various ASTM committees including activated carbon (D28), air quality (D22) and water (D19). She will soon be taking a position as technical director at Jacobi Carbons.
- Melissa Armistead is a Ph.D. student in fiber and polymer science at NC State University. Armistead is a member of ASTM’s personal protective clothing and equipment committee (F23), currently using ASTM standards in her work to improve safety and comfort for textiles used in firefighting.
- Pandora K. Picariello is a Ph.D. student in materials science at Colorado School of Mines. Picariello plans to use her experience in additive manufacturing with ASTM and NIST at an upcoming internship with Canopy Aerospace, the start of her career in the field.
- Vishnu Ramasamy is a Ph.D. student and graduate research assistant in materials science and engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Ramasamy is also pursuing a career in additive manufacturing after working with ASTM’s additive manufacturing committee (F42) and hopes to develop standards for hybrid AM processes.
The organization offers several scholarship and grant opportunities each year.