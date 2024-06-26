NorSun Plans $620M Investment for U.S. Solar Wafer Manufacturing Operations in Oklahoma

Norwegian solar energy company NorSun has selected Tulsa, Oklahoma, for its first U.S.-based factory, an initial planned investment of $620 million in a new 5 GW silicon ingot and solar wafer manufacturing facility.

The expansion, which was facilitated by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, will create 320 new direct jobs and provide critically needed domestic production of ingot and wafer capacity to meet the increasing demand from U.S. solar cell and panel manufacturers, supporting the growth of the renewable energy sector.

NorSun has identified a greenfield shovel-ready site of approximately 60 acres. Construction is expected to begin in late 2024, subject to approvals, necessary permits and final incentive agreements.

Production is anticipated to come online in 2026, making the Oklahoma facility among the first in the U.S. to produce high-performing silicon ingots and wafers, currently the biggest bottleneck in achieving a fully domestic solar supply chain. The Tulsa site offers an opportunity to further expand production up to 10 GW as the U.S. continues to prioritize domestic energy manufacturing.