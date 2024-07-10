Robotic Drywall Finishing Company Launches the 1200CX

Canvas, the construction robotics company revolutionizing drywall finishing with their series of robotic L4 and L5 spray and sanding machines announced its release of their new product, the 1200CX.

Years of development and customer feedback have resulted in a compact, lightweight and easily maneuverable machine that is highly versatile across project portfolios and enables customers with smaller spaces such as multi-family and tower construction projects to leverage Canvas machines.

Canvas



Compact Design: Measures 30” by 34.5” and weighs only 1200 lb. with an impressive 12’ finishing height

All-Wheel Steering: All wheel steering makes it a breeze to position and maneuver in tight spaces

Battery Powered: Runs all day on a single charge

Wall to Wall Finishing: Finishes right up to adjacent walls and ceilings

More Consistent Finish: Robotic precision enables high consistent quality across all project types

Empowers the Workforce: Intuitive to learn, easy to use, enables workers with skills for the future while reducing fatigue, injuries and 70% of repetitive motions

Canvas is known for producing the world’s first drywall finishing robot. Designed to be operated by workers, the Canvas system uses robotic precision to spray-apply all of the joint compound onto the wall in a single step, reducing the time required to finish a wall from five days, in a traditional manual process, to just two days with one day for mud application and one day for sanding.

After a single drying cycle, an interchangeable sanding head is swapped onto the machine to sand the wall down while the vacuum system captures 99.9% of the dust. This novel process gives contractors more control over their schedule while making finishing more efficient.

The 1200CX perfectly supplements the existing 1550 model which at 15.5’ finishing height is attuned to taller, more open spaces. With this new platform, the Canvas fleet is now equipped to handle a broad range of building types including: Multifamily Residential, Condo, Hospitality, Hospital, Datacenter, Airport, Manufacturing, Warehouse, Education, Municipal and Office.

Continuous improvement through over-the-air software updates

Featuring over-the-air (OTA) updates, Canvas systems become more productive and gain increased feature capabilities with each new software upgrade. The 1200CX and the 1550 work off of the same software and share exciting new features like targeted sanding and tool path optimization for both L4 and L5 ensuring the customers always have the Canvas’ most advanced robotic spray and sand features.