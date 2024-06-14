Industrial Fabrics Invests $8 Million to Build New Erosion Control Production Facility in Louisiana

Industrial Fabrics, Inc., a geotechnical products manufacturer and distributor, announced it is investing $8 million to establish a new production facility in Pointe Coupee Parish. The company’s second Louisiana facility will utilize locally sourced raw materials to create products that reduce the erosion of soil and sediment into drainage systems.

The company expects to create 25 direct new jobs over the next 10 years while retaining 44 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 32 indirect new jobs for a total of 57 potential new jobs in the Capital Region.

Industrial Fabrics’ geotechnical product lines includes geotextile fabrics, geogrids, liner material, silt fence, erosion control, pipeline protection and paving solutions for customers in the construction, industrial and residential industries worldwide.

Construction on the new facility has begun and is expected to be complete in June 2025.

To win the project in Pointe Coupee, LED offered an incentives package featuring the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart. It also includes a $180,000 performance-based grant from the Economic Development Award Program for reimbursement of infrastructure costs and utility repairs, contingent on approval from the Louisiana Economic Development Corporation board. The company is expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.