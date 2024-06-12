Mexico Drought Impacts Chemical Plants, Manufacturing

Amid one of the most severe droughts in Mexico’s recorded history, several parts of southern Tamaulipas state, which borders the U.S., have been impacted resulting in limited or halted manufacturing. Due to the intense drought and disrupted operations, various chemical and petrochemical plants in the state have been shuttered.

Everstream Analytics is tracking how the drought is disrupting manufacturing operations across chemical and petrochemical plants in the state:

Everstream Analytics

